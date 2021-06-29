Allied Corp Signs Psilocybin Manufacturing Agreement To Produce Psilonex RX For What We Believe To Be The Largest Known Psilocybin Patient Cohort In The World

Allied has under provisional patent the formulation and trademark for Psilonex RX. Along with this, Allied has access to a cohort of over 300 veterans, police, fire and ambulance personnel who are struggling with post trauma symptoms and are requesting Psilonex RX. Allied will be caring for these patients under physician supervision and seeking Section 56 special access exemptions for the Allied patients in order to receive Psilonex RX products. Research and development will continue and data will be gathered to further provide foundation for future research and product development.

KELOWNA, British Columbia., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the “Company”) ( OTCQB: ALID ) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is pleased to announce the signing of a supply and manufacturing agreement with HAVN Life Sciences (CSE:HAVN or “HAVN”) to produce and distribute Psilonex RX psilocybin medical products for Allied’s patient cohort.

With Allied’s proprietary formulation for Psilonex RX, HAVN will produce bottles of Psilonex RX capsules ready to be dispensed upon legal and authorized prescription and in accordance with and subject to compliance of the Office of Controlled Substances of Canada. Psilonex RX is a proprietary formulation of psilocybin, cordyceps, lions mane, vitamin B and other ingredients.

“We have the patient cohort, the physician over-sight, the holistic nutritionists and psilocybin experts, the pharmacist scientists and physician research team all in place. The last piece of the puzzle was the manufacturer and supplier. With this now in place, we are ready to embark on providing legal psilocybin products to the largest patient cohort that we know of in the world. The significance that this represents to the global pharmaceutical markets of depression and anxiety is very exciting to say the least. Allied is at the forefront of this industry.” Says Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied Corp.

