Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the launch of its Encharge battery storage system in Germany, the product’s first expansion into a market outside of the United States.

The Encharge battery storage system offers configurations ranging from 3.5kWh to 42kWh, along with the option to upgrade and expand through the lifetime of the system. The introduction of battery storage to Enphase’s existing microinverter business in Germany will help meet installer and homeowner needs for a safe and reliable all-in-one solution. Homeowners can also use the Enphase Enlighten mobile app to intelligently manage their solar energy in Self-Consumption Mode to minimize the use of electricity from the grid, which saves on energy bills.

“More than 80 percent of our installations today are for homeowners wanting solar and battery storage,” said Wilhelm Hedtfeld, General Manager of AEP GbR. “With Enphase’s reputation for superior performance and reliability, we expect many of our customers will choose this all-in-one solution.”

“Enphase already offers 24/7 customer support, and now homeowners can count on that for both their microinverters and batteries,” said Michael Wesche, General Manager of Wesche Walser Solar GbR Weiterstadt. “Having one centralized source of training and support for installers makes a big difference in the quality of our interactions with customers.”

“Enphase’s flexibility is a major benefit for our customers,” said Thorsten Schwinn, General Manager of Team Schwinn GmbH. “Instead of needing to predict electricity usage decades into the future, Enphase lets homeowners grow their systems over time to meet their needs with reliable solar and battery solutions.”

Installers in Germany can buy Encharge battery storage from IBC SOLAR AG, with more distributors coming online in the coming weeks.

“At IBC SOLAR, we want to offer our customers storage solutions that are not only high quality, but also very convenient and flexible,” said Andreas Grey, Sales Manager at IBC SOLAR. “The Encharge battery storage system from Enphase fulfils all of this. It is ideally matched to the overall system with Enphase microinverters. In addition, the installation and commissioning of the device is very simple and user-friendly.”

