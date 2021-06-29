Gold Terra Announces Phase 2 Drilling Program on High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Campbell Shear South of Con Mine, Northwest Territories

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's fully funded 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program is scheduled …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's fully funded 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program is scheduled to start on or around July 14th, 2021. The drilling will test the Campbell Shear at the Yellorex zone where significant high-grade gold zones were intersected during the Phase 1 drilling program (14.09 g/t Au over 4.65 metres) (see April 6, 2021 press release). The Yellorex zone is located immediately south of the Con Mines on property optioned from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the "Newmont Option") and adjacent to the Yellowknife City Gold Project ("YCG"), NWT. The objective of the drilling is to delineate a potential gold mineral resource to add to the Company's current 1.2 million inferred ounces (see March 16, 2021 press release) and ultimately bring the mineral resource towards the next stages of advanced planning. President and CEO David Suda commented, "The Phase 1 drilling results have given us confidence that we can delineate additional high-grade ounces at Yellorex and expand our current resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold. Our Phase 2 drilling program will further test the depth and strike extension of the Yellorex Zone and build on our previous successes."