Gold Terra Announces Phase 2 Drilling Program on High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Campbell Shear South of Con Mine, Northwest Territories

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's fully funded 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program is scheduled to start on or around July 14th, 2021. The drilling will test the Campbell Shear at the Yellorex zone where significant high-grade gold zones were intersected during the Phase 1 drilling program (14.09 g/t Au over 4.65 metres) (see April 6, 2021 press release). The Yellorex zone is located immediately south of the Con Mines on property optioned from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the "Newmont Option") and adjacent to the Yellowknife City Gold Project ("YCG"), NWT. The objective of the drilling is to delineate a potential gold mineral resource to add to the Company's current 1.2 million inferred ounces (see March 16, 2021 press release) and ultimately bring the mineral resource towards the next stages of advanced planning.

President and CEO David Suda commented, "The Phase 1 drilling results have given us confidence that we can delineate additional high-grade ounces at Yellorex and expand our current resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold. Our Phase 2 drilling program will further test the depth and strike extension of the Yellorex Zone and build on our previous successes."

Yellorex Drilling Target
The Phase 2 drilling program will concentrate on the Yellorex Zone and South Con Mine area with a 50 to 100 metre drill spacing along strike and down dip (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Phase 2 drilling at Yellorex Zone.

Compilation work has shown that the strong sericite alteration and quartz veined gold system is dipping to the west and steeply plunging to the south with an interpreted plunge length of more than 1.5 kilometres. The Phase 2 drilling program will follow this plunge to test the continuity of the high-grade gold lenses at depth and along strike (see Figure 2).

Figure 2. Longitudinal section showing Phase 2 drilling target area in Yellorex zone.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, Chief Operating Officer, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project
The YCG project encompasses 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople.

