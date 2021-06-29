Wedgemount Adds Strategic 6,200 Hectares to its Cookie Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, via staking, an additional 6,200 hectares of mineral tenures directly adjacent to its …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, via staking, an additional 6,200 hectares of mineral tenures directly adjacent to its Cookie copper - gold project located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia. Wedgemount originally entered into an option agreement (see press release date June 1, 2021) to acquire the Red Property (now known as "Cookie") copper-gold project in November 2020 and has since staked over 24,000 additional hectares of mineral tenures (the "Cookie Claims") bringing the project to a total of over 26,000 hectares.