Wedgemount Adds Strategic 6,200 Hectares to its Cookie Copper-Gold Project
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, via staking, an additional 6,200 hectares of mineral tenures directly adjacent to its Cookie copper - gold project located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia.
Wedgemount originally entered into an option agreement (see press release date June 1, 2021) to acquire the Red Property (now known as "Cookie") copper-gold project in November 2020 and has since staked over 24,000 additional hectares of mineral tenures (the "Cookie Claims") bringing the project to a total of over 26,000 hectares.
Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount commented, "Wedgemount is excited to add additional highly prospective mineral claims directly adjacent to our existing Cookie project. Based on a thorough compilation of property and regional-scale geological, geochemical, and geophysical data these areas were immediately highlighted and subsequently staked. Including the newly staked claims, Wedgemount now controls over 28,000 hectares in one of BC's most sought-after copper exploration districts. The low-cost staking of additional mineral tenures at one of our three core areas is in-line with the Company's overall strategy to add underdeveloped and undervalued assets at attractive prices and minimal dilution to shareholders."
The center of the Cookie project is approximately 40 kilometers south of Centerra Gold's past producing Kemess copper-gold mine and approximately 200 kilometers north of Smithers B.C. Historical work from the late-1960s to the early 2000's, including geological mapping, geophysical and geochemical surveys and limited drilling have outlined numerous porphyry-related copper-gold targets defined by widespread hydrothermal alteration zones, copper and gold mineralization and strong, yet un-drill-tested copper-in-soil geochemical anomalies. These targets as well as numerous other property-wide targets will be rigorously investigated utilizing modern exploration techniques and equipment for the first time, during the summer 2021 exploration season with the goal of defining new drill targets. Exploration is scheduled to commence in mid-July.
