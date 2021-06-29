checkAd

Wedgemount Adds Strategic 6,200 Hectares to its Cookie Copper-Gold Project

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, via staking, an additional 6,200 hectares of mineral tenures directly adjacent to its …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, via staking, an additional 6,200 hectares of mineral tenures directly adjacent to its Cookie copper - gold project located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia.

Wedgemount originally entered into an option agreement (see press release date June 1, 2021) to acquire the Red Property (now known as "Cookie") copper-gold project in November 2020 and has since staked over 24,000 additional hectares of mineral tenures (the "Cookie Claims") bringing the project to a total of over 26,000 hectares.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount commented, "Wedgemount is excited to add additional highly prospective mineral claims directly adjacent to our existing Cookie project. Based on a thorough compilation of property and regional-scale geological, geochemical, and geophysical data these areas were immediately highlighted and subsequently staked. Including the newly staked claims, Wedgemount now controls over 28,000 hectares in one of BC's most sought-after copper exploration districts. The low-cost staking of additional mineral tenures at one of our three core areas is in-line with the Company's overall strategy to add underdeveloped and undervalued assets at attractive prices and minimal dilution to shareholders."

The center of the Cookie project is approximately 40 kilometers south of Centerra Gold's past producing Kemess copper-gold mine and approximately 200 kilometers north of Smithers B.C. Historical work from the late-1960s to the early 2000's, including geological mapping, geophysical and geochemical surveys and limited drilling have outlined numerous porphyry-related copper-gold targets defined by widespread hydrothermal alteration zones, copper and gold mineralization and strong, yet un-drill-tested copper-in-soil geochemical anomalies. These targets as well as numerous other property-wide targets will be rigorously investigated utilizing modern exploration techniques and equipment for the first time, during the summer 2021 exploration season with the goal of defining new drill targets. Exploration is scheduled to commence in mid-July.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wedgemount Adds Strategic 6,200 Hectares to its Cookie Copper-Gold Project VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, via staking, an additional 6,200 hectares of mineral tenures directly adjacent to its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Netcoins.ca Applauds El Salvadorian Plan to Integrate Digital Currency into Economy, Disputes World ...
Tonogold Resources - Corporate Update
GenTech’s Closes Acquisition of Fizzique, Award-Winning Sparkling Protein Drinks
GlobeX Data's Sekur Latin American Launch Featured in Stockhouse Article
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) to Become GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Market Effective Date 06/30/2021
14:03 Uhr
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
14:00 Uhr
Mayfair Gold Drills 241.1m at 1.67 g/t Gold from Near Surface at Fenn-Gib Project, Timmins, Ontario
14:00 Uhr
Osisko Windfall Infill and Expansion Drilling Adds High-Grade
14:00 Uhr
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Hires Luke Lampsona To Helm Chuck’s NYC
14:00 Uhr
Independence Gold Intersects 36.15 Metres Grading 4.48 g/t Gold and 61.64 g/t Silver at the 3Ts Property, BC
13:34 Uhr
Droht Bürgern Boliviens bald ein Goldverbot?
13:30 Uhr
Midland and Probe Commence Drilling to Test New High-priority Targets South of Fenelon Gold
13:30 Uhr
GFG Provides Initial Drill Results from 2021 Phase 1 Drill Program at the Pen Gold Project West of Timmins, ON
13:30 Uhr
Revival Gold Provides Exploration Update and Results of AI Analysis at Beartrack-Arnett