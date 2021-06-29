New Health Disparities Report Reveals Urgent Need to Address Maternal Mortality, Mental and Behavioral Health, and Food Insecurity in the U.S.

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), released its inaugural America’s Health Rankings Health Disparities Report, highlighting persistent and widening gaps in health and well-being by race and ethnicity, gender, geography and educational level.

The report, and associated interactive website, builds on more than three decades of data and reporting from America’s Health Rankings, and provides a comprehensive portrait of the breadth, depth and persistence of disparities in population health over time, in an effort to spark meaningful dialogue and action to advance health equity. Importantly, the report focuses on pre-pandemic data, providing an in-depth baseline measure of the magnitude of health disparities.