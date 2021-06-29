checkAd

New Health Disparities Report Reveals Urgent Need to Address Maternal Mortality, Mental and Behavioral Health, and Food Insecurity in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), released its inaugural America’s Health Rankings Health Disparities Report, highlighting persistent and widening gaps in health and well-being by race and ethnicity, gender, geography and educational level.

The report, and associated interactive website, builds on more than three decades of data and reporting from America’s Health Rankings, and provides a comprehensive portrait of the breadth, depth and persistence of disparities in population health over time, in an effort to spark meaningful dialogue and action to advance health equity. Importantly, the report focuses on pre-pandemic data, providing an in-depth baseline measure of the magnitude of health disparities.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 373,77€
Hebel 13,54
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 433,30€
Hebel 13,02
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

UnitedHealth Group plans to use the findings of this report as a critical source of information to fulfill its mission of making the health system work better for everyone.

Key findings of the report at the national level include:

  • Deep and persistent disparities in mental and behavioral health by gender, educational attainment, and race and ethnicity, which have worsened for certain groups, particularly those without a high school education and females. For example, in the 2017-2019 time frame, adults with less than a high school education had a rate of frequent mental distress that was 123% higher than college graduates, and females had a 70% higher rate of depression compared to males.
  • Persistent and growing disparities in maternal mortality, including ongoing disparities among Black mothers who face a maternal mortality rate that is 3.4 times higher than Hispanic mothers. Rates of maternal mortality increased 55% for white mothers, 23% for Hispanic mothers, and 22% for Black mothers between 2005-2009 and 2015-2019.
  • Wide and growing disparities in household food insecurity, most notably for American Indian/Alaska Natives. In fact, this subpopulation experienced a 39% rate increase between 2003-2007 and 2015-2019.
  • A strong link between educational attainment and health, with those without a high school education facing the greatest social, economic and health challenges, and the largest health disparities.

“Race and ethnicity, gender, geography, educational attainment and income level should not limit one’s access to health care, or the determinants and outcomes that contribute to our overall well-being,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, part of UnitedHealth Group. “Our 330,000 team members are dedicated to addressing health disparities and closing gaps in care for the most vulnerable populations.”

Seite 1 von 3
Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Health Disparities Report Reveals Urgent Need to Address Maternal Mortality, Mental and Behavioral Health, and Food Insecurity in the U.S. The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), released its inaugural America’s Health Rankings Health Disparities Report, highlighting persistent and widening gaps in health and well-being by race and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union ...
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
CEL-SCI’s Multikine Immunotherapy Produces Significant 14.1% 5-Year Survival Benefit (62.7% Vs ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
Optum Addresses Clinician Shortage in Hemet and Makes it Easier to Access Health Care Services
25.06.21
UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date
23.06.21
New Optum Mobile Clinic Brings Health Care to Utahns Where They Live and Work
20.06.21
5 sichere Aktien, die im nächsten Crash ein Kauf sind
16.06.21
Rory McIlroy Helps UnitedHealthcare Launch Effort to Encourage Healthier Habits for Americans and Break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the Most Pledges Received for a Health Campaign in One Month
15.06.21
UnitedHealth Group Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
13.06.21
3 Gesundheitsaktien, die bis 2035 wertvoller als Roche und Johnson & Johnson sein könnten
09.06.21
UnitedHealth Group Provides Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions
07.06.21
UnitedHealthcare Awards $275,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Seven Community Organizations in Louisiana