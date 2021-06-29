New Health Disparities Report Reveals Urgent Need to Address Maternal Mortality, Mental and Behavioral Health, and Food Insecurity in the U.S.
The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), released its inaugural America’s Health Rankings Health Disparities Report, highlighting persistent and widening gaps in health and well-being by race and ethnicity, gender, geography and educational level.
The report, and associated interactive website, builds on more than three decades of data and reporting from America’s Health Rankings, and provides a comprehensive portrait of the breadth, depth and persistence of disparities in population health over time, in an effort to spark meaningful dialogue and action to advance health equity. Importantly, the report focuses on pre-pandemic data, providing an in-depth baseline measure of the magnitude of health disparities.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
UnitedHealth Group plans to use the findings of this report as a critical source of information to fulfill its mission of making the health system work better for everyone.
Key findings of the report at the national level include:
- Deep and persistent disparities in mental and behavioral health by gender, educational attainment, and race and ethnicity, which have worsened for certain groups, particularly those without a high school education and females. For example, in the 2017-2019 time frame, adults with less than a high school education had a rate of frequent mental distress that was 123% higher than college graduates, and females had a 70% higher rate of depression compared to males.
- Persistent and growing disparities in maternal mortality, including ongoing disparities among Black mothers who face a maternal mortality rate that is 3.4 times higher than Hispanic mothers. Rates of maternal mortality increased 55% for white mothers, 23% for Hispanic mothers, and 22% for Black mothers between 2005-2009 and 2015-2019.
- Wide and growing disparities in household food insecurity, most notably for American Indian/Alaska Natives. In fact, this subpopulation experienced a 39% rate increase between 2003-2007 and 2015-2019.
- A strong link between educational attainment and health, with those without a high school education facing the greatest social, economic and health challenges, and the largest health disparities.
“Race and ethnicity, gender, geography, educational attainment and income level should not limit one’s access to health care, or the determinants and outcomes that contribute to our overall well-being,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, part of UnitedHealth Group. “Our 330,000 team members are dedicated to addressing health disparities and closing gaps in care for the most vulnerable populations.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare