SAIC Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract to Support DoD Combatant Commands

Under the contract, SAIC will provide a broad range of integrated logistics support and sustainment services necessary to modernize defenses against the rapidly evolving threat of sUAS in the U.S., host nations, and global contingency locations. The single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance with three one-year options, and is worth up to $90 million.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) won a new contract with the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle and Management Center, Force Protection Division to help the U.S. Department of Defense Combatant Commands mitigate small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) threats and protect U.S. forces.

SAIC currently supports the U.S. Army’s counter-sUAS programs and will continue its work through this new Air Force Contract.

“SAIC’s past performance with the Army for more than nine years demonstrates our ability to provide the Combatant Commands with a full range of support and sustainment services for modernization of counter-sUAS that will help contain this growing tactical threat,” said Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC’s National Security and Space sector. “We are incredibly proud and honored to continue this important work.”

SAIC technology innovations will be leveraged to enhance the ability to neutralize sUAS threats. SAIC will be primarily responsible for repairing and maintaining counter-sUAS systems, equipment, and software, including help desk support, logistics, corrective and preventative maintenance, training, and supply chain management. The company will also provide innovative ways to modernize systems.

SAIC will provide these services to several Combatant Commands, including Central Command, European Command, Indo-Pacific Command, and Strategic Command., as well as the U.S. Space Force.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are more than 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

