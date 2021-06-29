TA Instruments Helps Laboratories Automate Thermal Analysis Workflows with New TRIOS AutoPilot Software

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced TRIOS AutoPilot software from its TA Instruments Division for its thermal analyzer product line. The software helps laboratory staff using TA’s thermal analyzers create routine and streamlined standard operating procedures (SOPs) up to 25% faster, and avoid transcription errors that can inhibit productivity and can lead to inconsistent thermal analysis measurements that are used to assess materials performance as well as batch-to-batch product quality.

First-of-its-kind software for the TA Instruments thermal analysis product line, TRIOS AutoPilot software helps laboratory staff create routine and streamlined standard operating procedures (SOPs) up to 25% faster, and avoid transcription errors that can inhibit productivity and can lead to inconsistent thermal analysis measurements. TRIOS AutoPilot is the first thermal analysis software to be based on Google’s visual programming interface, Blockly, which is opensource software that gives operators an intuitive way to create custom scripts and configure them for thermal analysis applications without the need to learn a higher-level programming language. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Next to reliable and sensitive analytical instrumentation, modern, easy-to-use instrument software is key to unlocking scientific creativity and productivity,” said Jianqing Bennett, Senior Vice President, TA Instruments Division of Waters Corporation. “Whether they’re making measurements in a research lab or production environment, TRIOS AutoPilot software gives customers a new level of simplicity for getting uniform thermal analysis data faster and reduces costs associated with training and re-training operators to run samples properly.”

As a premium feature now available for TA Instruments’ thermal analyzers and rheometers, the TRIOS AutoPilot software OneTouch interface guides operators with video and text prompts that simplifies the process of getting test results. The software comes with a comprehensive set of pre-written express scripts for automating many common procedures such as sample loading, instrument calibration and verification, and formatting and exporting data files into laboratory information management systems (LIMS).