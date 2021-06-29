Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, entered into a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents aimed at the treatment of Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dAMD).

Under terms of the agreement, the collaboration between Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic focuses on the discovery and development of novel complement inhibitors with extended duration of activity. The complement pathway represents a key component of innate immunity and maintains immune homeostasis throughout the body, including ocular tissues. Within the retina, the complement pathway has been associated with the development of age-related macular degeneration. The goal of complement inhibition is to block the pathway that can initiate and drive these diseases.