Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, entered into a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents aimed at the treatment of Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dAMD).

Under terms of the agreement, the collaboration between Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic focuses on the discovery and development of novel complement inhibitors with extended duration of activity. The complement pathway represents a key component of innate immunity and maintains immune homeostasis throughout the body, including ocular tissues. Within the retina, the complement pathway has been associated with the development of age-related macular degeneration. The goal of complement inhibition is to block the pathway that can initiate and drive these diseases.

“This agreement with Mosaic Biosciences marks an important step forward for our company and how we approach the discovery and development of ophthalmic products,” said Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “Historically, our products have been developed by combining a known active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) with our proprietary hydrogel technology to create innovate treatments for diseases of the eye. However, certain diseases are very challenging to treat with existing agents. Working with Mosaic, we hope to incorporate the discovery of new chemical entities into our current drug development approach and to identify novel, sustained release products to expand our innovative ophthalmic portfolio.”

“We are pleased to begin working with Ocular, one of the leading ophthalmology companies in the industry,” commented Eric Furfine, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Mosaic Biosciences. “At Mosaic we are focused on leveraging our expertise in research and proprietary protein engineering to discover novel compounds. Based on our extensive working knowledge of the complement pathway, along with Ocular’s expertise in sustained release technology, we look forward to discovering and developing novel compounds to treat a debilitating disease like dAMD.”

