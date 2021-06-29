checkAd

Heritage Cannabis Announces all Heritage Brands soon to be Available in Newfoundland and Labrador

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it continues to expand into new provincial markets with an initial order from the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (“NLC”), the local recreational cannabis retailer, to sell its brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5 and feelgood. With this order, Heritage will see all five of its popular recreational brands available in Newfoundland and Labrador, comprised of 27 individual SKUs.

Beginning in July, customers in Newfoundland and Labrador will initially be able to purchase Heritage products in Tweed locations across the province.

Heritage’s President of the Recreational Division David Schwede said, “We have seen Heritage brands performing well in the concentrates category in every province we enter, it is no surprise we are seeing strong orders, not only from the NLC, but across the country. We are very pleased to be entering the Newfoundland and Labrador market with the NLC’s order and initial availability in Tweed stores. With this order, consumers will have a broad range of choice of extract and extract derivative products across our five high-quality, favourably priced brands.”

Follow Heritage’s Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, RAD and feelgood. brands on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis products company operating two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada and offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and U.S. The company has an extensive portfolio of high quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, Bloom, feelgood. and ArthroCBD.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

 Clint Sharples
CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
28.06.21
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
24.06.21
Heritage Cannabis Set to Enter Quebec Market through Agreement with Great White North Growers
09.06.21
Heritage Cannabis Launches RADsicles, a New Edible Freezie, Keeping Pace with Consumer Demand for Innovative Products
07.06.21
Heritage Granted Health Canada Research License
01.06.21
Heritage to Acquire Bloom Brands, a Leading Brand based in California