TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Orphan Drug Designation for Envafolimab in Soft Tissue Sarcoma

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to envafolimab, a novel, single-domain antibody against PD-L1, for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma following submission of an amended application that included Phase 1 clinical trial data from sarcoma patients treated with single agent envafolimab. Clinical trial data were submitted in response to an FDA request to provide data using envafolimab to treat patients with soft tissue sarcoma that demonstrated a therapeutic effect.

The Orphan Drug Designation submission for envafolimab in sarcoma included clinical data demonstrating confirmed objective partial responses by RECIST with duration of response in excess of six months, in two of five patients with refractory metastatic alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS) who received single agent envafolimab in Phase 1 clinical trials conducted by TRACON’s partners 3D Medicines and Alphamab Oncology. Patients with undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) or myxofibrosarcoma (MFS) were not treated as part of Phase 1 trials.

“The receipt of Orphan Drug Designation is one of multiple milestones we expect this year for envafolimab, including interim efficacy data from the pivotal ENVASARC trial in the second half of 2021,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON. “The 40% response rate demonstrated by envafolimab in ASPS patients is similar to the 42% response rate reported by the National Cancer Institute in ASPS patients treated with the PD-L1 antibody Tecentriq, which is consistent with data in MSI-H colorectal cancer, suggesting that subcutaneously administered envafolimab is as active as approved intravenously administered PD-1 antibodies.”