Akoya to Partner with Nikon, CrestOptics and Andor to Enable New Spatial Biology Applications through the Imaging Innovators (I2) Network

Company plans to work with multiple microscope partners to broaden access to the CODEX solution for single-cell, multiplexed imaging

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA) The Spatial Biology Company, today announced partnerships with premier microscope providers, Nikon, CrestOptics, and Andor to enable the development of new spatial biology applications, through the recently announced I2 Network. Akoya is the first spatial biology provider to publicly team up with multiple imaging companies to foster an ecosystem of novel innovations and applications on its platform.



“We are pleased to collaborate with Akoya to offer I2 researchers a cutting-edge imaging solution for spatial phenotyping applications. Nikon’s ECLIPSE Ti2 microscope features the industry’s largest field of view for maximizing data throughput. The Ti2’s open platform design enables users to easily configure the system with a wide variety of imaging modalities such as confocal and super-resolution, further extending the possibilities for spatial biology applications,” said Steve Ross, PhD, Director of Product & Marketing at Nikon Instruments, Inc.

Akoya plans to collaborate with its imaging partners to further expand integration of the CODEX system with the latest and most advanced microscopy platforms. The benefits of the partnerships should include a more streamlined user experience, new workflows, faster acquisition speeds, and deeper resolution.

“We are excited with the possibilities that can result from pairing CODEX with our spinning disk confocal, as the application is a perfect match for our core specifications: high resolution, large field of view and fast 3D imaging. Thanks to the flexibility of this solution, I2 researchers can easily turn their microscopes of choice into high dimensional spatial biology systems, enabling a whole new level of scientific discovery,” said Alessandra Scarpellini, PhD, Head of Sales and Marketing at CrestOptics.

“Multiplex in-situ imaging has enormous potential for life and medical science research. Andor is delighted to partner with Akoya, to provide I2 members with a unique set of high-performance 3D imaging, visualization and analysis tools. Dragonfly, our high speed confocal platform, offers large field of view and exceptional uniformity to deliver the highest quality volumetric data for quantitative studies into the spatial organization of proteins in tissues and cells,” said Mark Browne PhD, Director, Systems Division at Andor.