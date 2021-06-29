Aptevo Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell Microcap(R) Index
SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies today announced that the company has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 annual reconstitution. Aptevo's inclusion in the index became effective after the US market opened yesterday, June 28, 2021.
Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
"We are pleased to be joining the Russell Microcap® Index this year, as this inclusion represents increasing value to shareholders and opportunity for potential shareholders, after a year of significant achievement of clinical, pre-clinical and business goals," said Mr. Marvin White, President and CEO of Aptevo.
An immuno-oncology company, Aptevo is focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for difficult-to-treat hematologic malignances and solid tumors. Drug candidates are developed from the Company's proprietary platforms, ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX, which are capable of generating highly differentiated bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. The Company recently announced completion of the dose escalation part of a Phase 1b clinical trial with lead drug candidate APVO436 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. Interim results showed the drug was well tolerated and had a manageable side effect profile. The primary endpoint - identification of a recommended Phase 2 dose - was also achieved. The Company also announced activation of the expansion part of the trial, which will simultaneously evaluate APVO436 in five cohorts of 18 patients each (N=90) in both combination and monotherapy.
About the Russell Indexes
Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.
