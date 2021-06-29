Aptevo Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell Microcap(R) Index

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ …

Membership in the Russell Microcap ® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies today announced that the company has been added to the Russell Microcap ® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 annual reconstitution. Aptevo's inclusion in the index became effective after the US market opened yesterday, June 28, 2021.

"We are pleased to be joining the Russell Microcap® Index this year, as this inclusion represents increasing value to shareholders and opportunity for potential shareholders, after a year of significant achievement of clinical, pre-clinical and business goals," said Mr. Marvin White, President and CEO of Aptevo.

An immuno-oncology company, Aptevo is focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for difficult-to-treat hematologic malignances and solid tumors. Drug candidates are developed from the Company's proprietary platforms, ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX, which are capable of generating highly differentiated bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. The Company recently announced completion of the dose escalation part of a Phase 1b clinical trial with lead drug candidate APVO436 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. Interim results showed the drug was well tolerated and had a manageable side effect profile. The primary endpoint - identification of a recommended Phase 2 dose - was also achieved. The Company also announced activation of the expansion part of the trial, which will simultaneously evaluate APVO436 in five cohorts of 18 patients each (N=90) in both combination and monotherapy.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.