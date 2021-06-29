StageZero Life Sciences' Annual and Special Meeting Update Presentation Will Be Available Post Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will post its Annual and Special Meeting Update Presentation on the Company website on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will post its Annual and Special Meeting Update Presentation on the Company website on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will post its Annual and Special Meeting Update Presentation on the Company website on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the company's website at https://www.stagezerolifesciences.com/events.html. The presentation will follow the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 1:00 p.m. that day. Due to Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings shareholders are strongly discouraged from attending.