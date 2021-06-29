checkAd

StageZero Life Sciences' Annual and Special Meeting Update Presentation Will Be Available Post Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will post its Annual and Special Meeting Update Presentation on the Company website on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will post its Annual and Special Meeting Update Presentation on the Company website on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the company's website at https://www.stagezerolifesciences.com/events.html. The presentation will follow the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 1:00 p.m. that day.

Due to Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings shareholders are strongly discouraged from attending.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
James Howard-Tripp
Chairman & CEO

For further information please contact:
Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838
rgreco@stagezerols.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences



