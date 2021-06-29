DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FYI Awarded National Major Project Status 29.06.2021 / 14:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- FYI awarded Major Project Status and endorsed as a project of national significance by the Australian Federal Government

- The award provides formal recognition for FYI's innovative high purity alumina (HPA) project

- The award acknowledges FYI's innovation and the potential for the HPA project to positively contribute to the economic prosperity of Australia



FYI Resources Ltd ("FYI" or "the Company") (ASX: FYI; OTCQB: FYIRF; FSE: SDL) is pleased announce that the Australian Government has approved Major Project Status (MPS) for the Company's innovative high purity alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia.

The awarding of Major Project Status is the Australian Government's recognition of a project's national significance and potential economic contribution to the country. The awarding of the MPS follows on from the awarding of Lead Agency to FYI by the Premier of Western Australia, Mr Mark McGowan, and the WA Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (JTSI) (see ASX announcement 23 September 2019).

In approving the MPS to FYI today, the Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, the Hon. Christian Porter MP, has recognized FYI's role in the growing battery and energy related minerals industry in Australia through our planned participation and investment in downstream critical minerals processing sector.

The MPS supports the development of FYI's HPA project which is underpinned by the outstanding economic metrics set out in the recent definitive feasibility study (DFS) (please refer to ASX release 8 April 2021). FYI's HPA project strongly aligns with the growing policy changes globally that require higher standards of input materials and of environmental and social governance (ESG) in battery minerals supply chains.