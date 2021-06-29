checkAd

Moog Announces Sale of Ground Based Navigation Aids Business

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Navigation Aids (Navaids) business to Thales. The Navaids business represents less than 1% of Moog Inc.’s annual sales and the company does not anticipate any material charges as a result of the sale.

Navaids is engaged in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing ground and ship-based radio frequency navigation beacons and related antennas for military and civilian applications. The business is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The transaction is subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine, and medical equipment. Additional information about the Moog can be found at www.moog.com.

Additional information about Thales can be found at www.thalesgroup.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information included or incorporated by reference in this report that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume” and “assume,” are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance and are not guarantees of future performance. This includes but is not limited to, the Company’s expectation and ability to pay a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in the future, subject to the determination by the board of directors, and based on an evaluation of company earnings, financial condition and requirements, business conditions, capital allocation determinations and other factors, risks and uncertainties. The impact or occurrence of these could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. These important factors, risks and uncertainties include:

