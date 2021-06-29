Moog Announces Sale of Ground Based Navigation Aids Business

Navaids is engaged in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing ground and ship-based radio frequency navigation beacons and related antennas for military and civilian applications. The business is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Navigation Aids (Navaids) business to Thales. The Navaids business represents less than 1% of Moog Inc.’s annual sales and the company does not anticipate any material charges as a result of the sale.

The transaction is subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine, and medical equipment. Additional information about the Moog can be found at www.moog.com.

Additional information about Thales can be found at www.thalesgroup.com.

