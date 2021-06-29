LONDON and BOSTON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; OTCQB: EMMLF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and ocular pain, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Ora, Inc., a world-class ophthalmology contract research organization ("CRO"), to guide the company's upcoming product development and lead the regulatory strategy of OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye. OK-101, OKYO’s lead pre-clinical compound is a novel long-acting GPCR-based anti-inflammatory drug candidate.



Dry eye is a multifactorial disease that results in ocular discomfort and tear film instability that can lead to ocular surface damage. It is often a chronic problem, particularly in older adults, and is expected to become even more prevalent with the aging population and increased use of digital screens such as computers and smart phones. Despite new product approvals, dry eye disease (DED) remains a significant unmet medical need and is one of the leading causes for patient visits to eye care specialists. Novel therapies that improve the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease will be beneficial to dry eye patients.