Vow ASA awarded contract with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique for world largest cruise ship

Vow ASA has through its subsidiary Scanship been awarded a contract with the French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the delivery of advanced wastewater purification system to be installed on the seventh newbuild for Royal Caribbean International Oasis class of ships. This newbuild is planned to be the largest cruise ship in the world when it launches in 2026.

“This contract is a result of a more than 20 years cooperation with Chantiers de l’Atlantique and a true partnership with Royal Caribbean International within advanced wastewater purification. It also strongly signals a cruise industry planning for future growth with continuous focus on environmental sustainability and the health of our oceans”; says Vow ASA CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.


For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 





