checkAd

Pampa Metals Starts Drilling Campaign in Northern Chile

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 14:15  |  50   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has now started its reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its Redondo-Veronica …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has now started its reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its Redondo-Veronica project in northern Chile. The first drill hole is currently at approximately 270 meters depth and is testing the Cerro Redondo Norte target. Drilling is currently progressing at a rate of approximately 70m per day.

The Company plans to complete approximately 2,000m of drilling in 5 or 6 holes at the 6,600-hectare Redondo Veronica project. The targets are characterised by a combination of geological, hydrothermal alteration, and geophysical features that have been interpreted to be representative of porphyry copper systems (see news release dated June 16, 2021).

This first phase of the 2,000m drill program is expected to take approximately 30 days to complete, including moving between holes. Assay results are expected 4 to 6 weeks after samples have been sent to the internationally certified analytical laboratory in Chile. Standard quality control measures, including the use of duplicate samples, standard samples, and blank samples, are being employed to ensure the efficacy of the sample preparation and analytical results.

Drill chip samples from the RC drilling campaign are being bagged and logged in the field by a team led by a highly experienced Chilean geologist. Geological, hydrothermal alteration and visible mineralisation logs of the small RC chips will be constructed in order to more fully determine the overall geological environment of the areas being tested, and in order to correlate the results from the sub-surface with geological and geophysical observations made at the surface.

Upon completion of this phase of drilling, the drill rig will be immediately mobilised to the Company's Cerro Buenos Aires project, where a similar drill campaign will be undertaken.

The company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing agreement with Lakefront Enterprises Inc. ("Lakefront"), of Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Lakefront will raise public awareness of the Company, including its social media presence, to facilitate greater investor engagement and widespread dissemination of the Company's news.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pampa Metals Starts Drilling Campaign in Northern Chile VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has now started its reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its Redondo-Veronica …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Netcoins.ca Applauds El Salvadorian Plan to Integrate Digital Currency into Economy, Disputes World ...
Tonogold Resources - Corporate Update
GenTech’s Closes Acquisition of Fizzique, Award-Winning Sparkling Protein Drinks
GlobeX Data's Sekur Latin American Launch Featured in Stockhouse Article
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...