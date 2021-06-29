checkAd

DGAP-News The NAGA Group AG: Successful turnaround: NAGA significantly increases group EBITDA to EUR 6.6 million in 2020

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
The NAGA Group AG: Successful turnaround: NAGA significantly increases group EBITDA to EUR 6.6 million in 2020

29.06.2021 / 14:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Successful turnaround: NAGA significantly increases group EBITDA to EUR 6.6 million in 2020

- Platform trading revenues tripled to EUR 24.3 million

- Successful turnaround with consolidated net profit of EUR 2.0 million

- Accelerated growth through targeted additional spending on product development, expansion and marketing

- Growth speed underpins significant upside potential

Hamburg, June 29, 2021 - NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, publishes the preliminary group figures for the successful 2020 financial year.

With a total output of EUR 26.3 million (previous year: EUR 8.4 million), NAGA achieved the turnaround in the record year 2020 with platform trading revenues of EUR 24.3 million (previous year: EUR 5.6 million), a group EBITDA of EUR 6.6 million (previous year: EUR -9.2 million) and a consolidated annual net profit of EUR 2.0 million (previous year: EUR -13.4 million loss). The management's strategy to market NAGA globally through increased investments in marketing & sales and the focus on customer support and platform quality has led to significant growth. As of December 31, 2020, the number of customers increased by 72% to 43,646. The number of active users has more than doubled, while the number of transactions rose by 117% to over 6.3 million and the trading volume tripled to EUR 120 billion. Another highlight is the strong increase in transactions resulted primarily from copy trading. More than 1.7 million trades were copied at NAGA, which corresponds to a growth of more than 142%.

