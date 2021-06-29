checkAd

MetaBank’s Christopher Soupal Named Division President, Head of Commercial Finance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBank, N.A., an industry leading financial enablement company, announced the promotion of Christopher Soupal to Commercial Finance Division President. He will report to Brett Pharr, co-president and Chief Operating Officer of MetaBank.

Soupal brings more than 20 years of finance and capital management experience to the new role. He will lead all aspects of Commercial Finance, including the Crestmark and AFS/IBEX divisions as well as commercial operations.

“Chris has shown a proven ability to expand our commercial finance business into niche sectors with innovative applications of our lending products,” said Pharr. “He is a true asset to our business, our clients, and is well-deserving of this new role.”

Soupal joined Crestmark in 2014 as national sales director of the newly formed government guaranteed lending group which he grew into an industry-leading platform providing SBA and USDA loans to niche industries. Soupal was promoted to president of the Government Guaranteed Lending business unit in 2019; and in 2020, he was named head of the Equipment Finance, Vendor Finance, and Joint Ventures business units, as well as Renewable Energy lending and Product Development. In his new role, Soupal will oversee all product lines of the Commercial Finance division, including asset-based lending and accounts receivable financing through the Business Credit and Commercial Capital business units.

“In tough economic times, and in periods of prosperity, companies need partners that can provide flexible and innovative financing,” said Soupal. “I look forward to working with everyone on the team as we continue to support our clients with financial enablement services that support the growth of their businesses.”

Prior to Crestmark, Soupal was managing director for a special opportunity fund which provided creative capital solutions, in the form of debt or equity, to platforms in niche industries.

Soupal holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ferris State University and has received the Executive Certificate in Leadership and Management from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza School of Business.

About MetaBank, N.A.
MetaBank, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metabank.com.

Media Relations Contact
mediarelations@metabank.com
 
Investor Relations Contact
Brittany Kelley Elsasser
605-362-2423
bkelley@metabank.com




