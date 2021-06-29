Aleafia Health Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”), a global leader in cannabis wellness products and services, is pleased to announce the results of the vote on the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2021 (the “Meeting”). All seven nominees set out in the management information circular of the Company dated May 20, 2021 were elected to the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company.



Nominee Votes in

Favour Votes in

Favour as % of

Votes Cast

Votes Withheld

Votes Withheld

as % of Votes

Cast Lea Ray 50,166,148 88.94% 6,236,810 11.06% Mark Sandler 50,116,911 88.86% 6,286,047 11.14% Loreto Grimaldi 50,186,704 88.98% 6,216,254 11.02% Luciano Galasso 50,558,413 89.64% 5,844,545 10.36% Carlo Sistilli 50,541,623 89.61% 5,861,335 10.39% Michael LeClair 50,554,433 89.63% 5,848,525 10.37% Ian Troop 50,534,824 89.60% 5,868,134 10.40%

Final voting results on all matters will be filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company welcomes two newly elected independent directors, Ian Troop and Michael LeClair. Mr. LeClair is an experienced director in the for-profit and not-for profit sectors in Canada and strategic advisor with an extensive senior leadership background in corporate finance, private equity and mergers & acquisitions. He currently serves as the chair of the board of independent trustees of Centurion Financial Trust, and as a member of the board and audit committee chair of a publicly traded natural food company. Previously, Mr. LeClair was a managing director of the private debt group for TSX listed Integrated Asset Management, a leader in the alternative investment sector with $2.4 billion in assets under management at that time.