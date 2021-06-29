checkAd

Walmart Revolutionizes Insulin Access & Affordability for Patients With Diabetes With the Launch of the First and Only Private Brand Analog Insulin

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 14:20  |  31   |   |   

Walmart announced the launch of the first-ever private brand analog insulin, which will revolutionize the access and affordability to diabetes care by offering customers a significant price savings without compromising quality. Available exclusively through Walmart’s private ReliOn brand, the new offering includes analog insulin vials ($72.88) and FlexPen ($85.88). These products will save customers1 between 58% to 75% off the cash price of branded analog insulin products, which translates to a savings of up to $101 per branded vial or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.

The new private label ReliOn NovoLog Insulin (insulin aspart) injection, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, is available in Walmart pharmacies this week, and Sam’s Club pharmacies in mid-July across the United States. ReliOn NovoLog is a rapid-acting insulin analog used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes. Customers will need a prescription in order to purchase the products and should always consult with their doctor regarding their diabetes management.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walmart Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 119,85€
Hebel 7,52
Ask 1,56
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 159,52€
Hebel 6,36
Ask 1,85
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We know many people with diabetes struggle to manage the financial burden of this condition, and we are focused on helping by providing affordable solutions. We also know this is a condition that disproportionately impacts underserved populations. With ReliOn NovoLog insulin, we’re adding a high-quality medication for diabetes to the already affordable ReliOn line of products and continuing our commitment to improve access and lowering cost of care,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness.

Walmart is a destination for affordable diabetes resources, including blood glucose monitors, lancets and other diabetes management essentials in the ReliOn portfolio. Notably, the retailer’s suite of affordable diabetes products offers customers choices when it comes to their diabetes management; however, every patient is unique and may respond differently to treatment, so the ultimate treatment decision should be based on their health care provider's recommendation.

“Diabetes often comes with high medical costs, estimated around $9,601 per person per year. We welcome all affordable solutions that make diabetes management more accessible to millions of Americans living with diabetes. We encourage everyone to ask their health care provider questions to better understand what the right and affordable treatment is for their unique medical needs,” said Tracey D. Brown, chief executive officer of the American Diabetes Association.

Seite 1 von 3
Walmart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walmart Revolutionizes Insulin Access & Affordability for Patients With Diabetes With the Launch of the First and Only Private Brand Analog Insulin Walmart announced the launch of the first-ever private brand analog insulin, which will revolutionize the access and affordability to diabetes care by offering customers a significant price savings without compromising quality. Available exclusively …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union ...
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
CEL-SCI’s Multikine Immunotherapy Produces Significant 14.1% 5-Year Survival Benefit (62.7% Vs ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Walmart MoneyCard, Issued by Green Dot Bank, Now Offered as Demand Deposit Accounts with Enhanced Digital Banking Tools and Features for Customers
24.06.21
3 Aktien aus dem Nasdaq 100, die man im Juni kaufen sollte
21.06.21
Amazon, Walmart, Bitcoin, Coinbase, Microstrategy Match Group, Nike, Tal Education - Opening Bell
20.06.21
3 Geheimnisse, um den nächsten Crash an der Börse zu überleben
17.06.21
Walmart Invests in DroneUp, the Nationwide On-Demand Drone Delivery Provider
16.06.21
Walmart Provides Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record
15.06.21
Öl, ExxonMobil, Bitcoin, Hasbro, Amazon, Walmart, Bilibili, JOYY, Boeing, Vimeo - Opening Bell
15.06.21
Walmart To Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference
10.06.21
Walmart To Participate in the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit
09.06.21
Walmart Gives Back with Community Academy