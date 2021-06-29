Walmart Revolutionizes Insulin Access & Affordability for Patients With Diabetes With the Launch of the First and Only Private Brand Analog Insulin

The new private label ReliOn NovoLog Insulin (insulin aspart) injection, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, is available in Walmart pharmacies this week, and Sam’s Club pharmacies in mid-July across the United States. ReliOn NovoLog is a rapid-acting insulin analog used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes. Customers will need a prescription in order to purchase the products and should always consult with their doctor regarding their diabetes management.

Walmart announced the launch of the first-ever private brand analog insulin, which will revolutionize the access and affordability to diabetes care by offering customers a significant price savings without compromising quality. Available exclusively through Walmart’s private ReliOn brand, the new offering includes analog insulin vials ($72.88) and FlexPen ($85.88). These products will save customers 1 between 58% to 75% off the cash price of branded analog insulin products, which translates to a savings of up to $101 per branded vial or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.

“We know many people with diabetes struggle to manage the financial burden of this condition, and we are focused on helping by providing affordable solutions. We also know this is a condition that disproportionately impacts underserved populations. With ReliOn NovoLog insulin, we’re adding a high-quality medication for diabetes to the already affordable ReliOn line of products and continuing our commitment to improve access and lowering cost of care,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness.

Walmart is a destination for affordable diabetes resources, including blood glucose monitors, lancets and other diabetes management essentials in the ReliOn portfolio. Notably, the retailer’s suite of affordable diabetes products offers customers choices when it comes to their diabetes management; however, every patient is unique and may respond differently to treatment, so the ultimate treatment decision should be based on their health care provider's recommendation.

“Diabetes often comes with high medical costs, estimated around $9,601 per person per year. We welcome all affordable solutions that make diabetes management more accessible to millions of Americans living with diabetes. We encourage everyone to ask their health care provider questions to better understand what the right and affordable treatment is for their unique medical needs,” said Tracey D. Brown, chief executive officer of the American Diabetes Association.