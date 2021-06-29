checkAd

REPAY Announces Agreement with Premier Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, today announced a group purchasing agreement for advanced accounts payable solutions with Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company.

REPAY’s agreement with Premier is through CPS Payment Services (“CPS”), a REPAY company and market leader in healthcare accounts payable (AP) virtual card disbursement services, and will provide Premier members with advanced automation capabilities for AP disbursements, enabling healthcare providers and hospitals to streamline internal workflows and realize savings through revenue-generating rebates.

CPS’ TotalPay platform automates the facilitation of all supplier payments for a hospital or health system while helping generate substantial monthly cash rebates based on payments to accounts payable suppliers. CPS has a proprietary network of healthcare suppliers, which typically enables healthcare clients to generate significantly increased rebates compared to most bank programs.

“We are honored to have been awarded this agreement with Premier and look forward to helping healthcare providers optimize supplier payments, create operational efficiencies and improve financial performance through powerful AP automation,” said Darin Horrocks, SVP, B2B, REPAY.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Repay Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPAY Announces Agreement with Premier Inc. Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, today announced a group purchasing agreement for advanced accounts payable solutions with Premier Inc., a leading healthcare …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union ...
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
CEL-SCI’s Multikine Immunotherapy Produces Significant 14.1% 5-Year Survival Benefit (62.7% Vs ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
REPAY to Acquire Accounts Payable Automation Provider Kontrol Payables
15.06.21
REPAY Completes Acquisition of BillingTree
04.06.21
REPAY to Attend the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 16, 2021