IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Provides Business Update

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced an update on the Company's business operations. Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc. stated, "IIOT-OXYS, Inc. is committed to keeping its shareholders well informed on the company's business. This includes providing periodic press releases with answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) from our shareholders." Below are some current questions management has received from shareholders:

First, we gather questions from our "Contact" email and voicemail messages. Then, we select several popular FAQs. Finally, we publish the answers to the FAQs in periodic Form 8-K filings and Press Releases. As a public company, we are committed to adhering to the requirements or Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) and we do this to ensure information is made public for all shareholders at that same time in compliance with Regulation FD. Also, we post all our communications with shareholders (and the SEC) on our website. We do not anticipate any changes to this process for the foreseeable future, specifically, we do not expect to use social media such as Twitter to provide material updates.

Please provide an update on the company

Despite challenges with revenue over the past year, the company is in a strong position. It has a substantial funding partner, strong commercial and academic partners, and several promising prospects with proposals pending approval. This statement is supported by the following statements taken from our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q SEC filings. Our achievements in 2020 were significant, we completed two successful pilots: one on manufacturing operations for a Fortune 500 Pharma customer; and a pilot structural health (bridge) monitoring program for a New England state's DOT. We now have data and algorithms to build strong use cases and marketing collateral that can be leveraged to extend contracts with current customers and win additional contracts with new customers in all targeted industry segments. These high potential growth markets (specifically Biotech, Pharma, and Medical Device Operations, as well as Structural Health Monitoring) have strong projected growth: Market research shows the worldwide IIoT market in 2020 was $77.3 billion USD and is projected to be $110.6 billion USD by 2025 (7.4% CAGR). Our continued partnership with Aingura IIoT, S.G. has bolstered financial stability, added talent breadth and depth, and provides complimentary industry segment experience. For these reasons, it is anticipated that revenue will be generated in the second half of 2021, yielding YoY revenue growth that is anticipated will exceed that for the same period of 2020. Combined with our underlying strengths: experienced leadership; savvy technological talent, and operational execution excellence; we believe these revenue goals are achievable.