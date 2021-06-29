NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and Lead Order from Spacecom as Strategic Partner

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESQUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce a …

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,189,542 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $1.53 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $11,000,000 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company received a lead order to subscribe for $4,000,000 worth of securities from Space-Communication Ltd. (TASE: SCC) ("Spacecom"), an international satellite communication provider, subject to certain closing conditions set out below. Following closing of the Offering, Spacecom is expected to hold an approximately 9.3% equity stake in the Company on an undiluted basis, assuming total gross proceeds of $11,000,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $2.40 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration. In the event that the trading price of the Common Shares equals or exceeds $2.64 for any period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after four months and one day from the date of issuance, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants in which case the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of exercise to the holder (the "Acceleration Provision").