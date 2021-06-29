NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and Lead Order from Spacecom as Strategic Partner
QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,189,542 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $1.53 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $11,000,000 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company received a lead order to subscribe for $4,000,000 worth of securities from Space-Communication Ltd. (TASE: SCC) ("Spacecom"), an international satellite communication provider, subject to certain closing conditions set out below. Following closing of the Offering, Spacecom is expected to hold an approximately 9.3% equity stake in the Company on an undiluted basis, assuming total gross proceeds of $11,000,000.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $2.40 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration. In the event that the trading price of the Common Shares equals or exceeds $2.64 for any period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after four months and one day from the date of issuance, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants in which case the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of exercise to the holder (the "Acceleration Provision").
NuRAN has entered into a subscription agreement with Spacecom pursuant to which Spacecom will purchase 2,614,379 Common Shares and 182,000 Warrants for gross proceeds of $4,000,000. Spacecom's subscription is subject to certain closing conditions, including the following:
- Spacecom and NuRAN having entered into mutually acceptable commercial agreements for the engagement of Spacecom as an exclusive satellite capacity provider, including: (i) a signed and binding Master Service Agreement ("MSA") for the supply of satellite capacity, including an exclusivity commitment from NuRAN in favour of Spacecom for the provision of satellite capacity in connection with all future projects of the Company, (ii) a signed and binding Service Order pursuant to the MSA for the supply of managed services for 120 sites of the Company's Network as a Service (NAAS) contract with Orange Cameroon SA in Cameroon; and (iii) a signed and binding Service Order pursuant to the MSA for the supply of satellite capacity to 2,000 sites of the Company's NAAS contract with Orange DRC SA located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the "DRC Contract");
- the parties having entered into a mutually acceptable lock-box arrangement pursuant to which Spacecom shall be assured that the sum of $4,000,000 will be applied by the Company toward the fulfilment by NuRAN of its obligations under the DRC Contract;
- the parties having entered into a mutually acceptable participation agreement with respect to any subsidiaries of the Company in Africa pursuant to which Spacecom will be entitled to participate, on the same terms and conditions as any third-party investor (the "Investor"), in the event of any sale by the Company of all or any part of its operations to any Investor, whether through the sale of assets or shares or through any other means;
- the parties having entered into a mutually acceptable right of first refusal agreement pursuant to which Spacecom will be entitled to match any offer received by the Company from time to time for the financing of all or any part of its operations in Africa.
- the appointment of a board observer in favour of Spacecom for as long as it holds at least 5% of the issued and outstanding shares of NuRAN;
- the parties adding such restrictions as may be necessary to all convertible securities issuable to Spacecom in connection with the Offering to prevent Spacecom from becoming a "related party" of NuRAN, as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("MI 61-101") and/or beneficially owning more than 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (the "Ownership Limitation"); and
- other customary closing conditions, including completion of the respective parties due diligence and receipt of all required regulatory approvals and consents for the Offering and appointment of the board nominee.
In addition to the foregoing conditions, NuRAN and Spacecom have agreed that in the event that Spacecom is unable to exercise any of the Warrants that it holds following the triggering of the Acceleration Provision due to the Ownership Limitation, Spacecom will have the option of instead purchasing a convertible debenture in the principal amount equal to the number of unexercised Warrants multiplied by the Warrant exercise price and under the terms of such convertible debenture, the principal amount may be converted by Spacecom into Common Shares at a fixed conversion price of $2.40 per Common Share, subject again to the Ownership Limitation.
