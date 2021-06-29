checkAd

BioLargo's Engineering Subsidiary on a Hot Streak with New Contract Awards

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its engineering subsidiary has recently been notified of several …

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its engineering subsidiary has recently been notified of several new contract awards. These recent wins are expected to increase the company's operating cash flow, which will support its plans for top-line revenue growth and its efforts to commercialize a number of BioLargo's patented environmental technologies.

These new contract wins are for work with 1) a resin manufacturing facility, 2) a dairy farm, 3) a new project at Picatinny Arsenal, one of the company's long-time customers, 4) a potato processing plant, and 5) a US Air Force base, adding to the other seven bases already served by the company. Together, the new contracts are worth more than $1.2 million in revenue, most of which will be earned over the next six months.

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo commented, "We believe these recent contract wins are evidence that our engineering subsidiary is on a trajectory toward aggressive growth, both in revenues and capacity. More cash flow means they can bring on new talent and expand their reach and credibility in the market as a reliable solutions provider for pressing environmental challenges, and empowers them to commercialize our patented innovations, including our water treatment technologies."

BioLargo Engineering, Sciences and Technologies, LLC (BLEST), was created to support three critical business initiatives:

  1. Scaling up and commercializing BioLargo's innovative environmental technologies like its Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) energy-efficient water treatment technology, currently preparing for commercial trials.
  2. Building a customer-focused business that delivers trusted expert advice and practical engineering solutions to tackle some of the toughest environmental challenges.
  3. Continuing the company's rich history of innovation. BLEST has already developed a potentially market-disruptive water treatment technology for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS (read more at our blog: https://bit.ly/3jmIyWN), as well as an industrial waste mineral extraction technology. Both of these opportunities are in the final stages of preparing for commercial launch.

Mr. Calvert finished by saying, "These contract wins are a testament to our engineers' technical skill and reputation as trusted project integrators. These two aspects are what will drive our patented, high-value innovations into the market."

Seite 1 von 3
Biolargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioLargo's Engineering Subsidiary on a Hot Streak with New Contract Awards WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its engineering subsidiary has recently been notified of several …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Netcoins.ca Applauds El Salvadorian Plan to Integrate Digital Currency into Economy, Disputes World ...
Tonogold Resources - Corporate Update
GenTech’s Closes Acquisition of Fizzique, Award-Winning Sparkling Protein Drinks
GlobeX Data's Sekur Latin American Launch Featured in Stockhouse Article
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.06.21
Peer-Reviewed Scientific Paper Confirms Safety of Water Treated by BioLargo's Advanced Oxidation System
07.06.21
BioLargo 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 10:00 AM Pacific Time
04.06.21
BioLargo (BLGO) to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI