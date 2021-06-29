checkAd

Planon launches online Marketplace to deliver specialised PropTech add-on applications to corporate real estate and facility management market

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 14:32  |  22   |   |   

Planon's open platform application enables its user community to connect with the latest technical solutions in PropTech

BRIGHTON, England, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading, global provider of innovative Real Estate and Facility Management software, announced today that it has launched its online Marketplace to feature new add-on applications and integrations, which have been developed by Planon and its network of innovative technology partners. This online overview is an excellent new resource for organisations who are looking for the latest options around digitalisation in this rapidly expanding world of PropTech.

"I'm very proud of Planon's new Marketplace as it provides a very visible illustration of where we are heading with our market-leading strategy," said Pierre Guelen, Founder and CEO of Planon. "Providing an open platform and partnership approach to world-class solution providers, integration partners and resellers has been a key strategic step for Planon. And now, with our online Marketplace we have provided our full community of users with immediate access to the Planon ecosystem, offering great new opportunities to our clients and our partners alike."

Planon's ecosystem is expanding every day and new solutions will be added regularly. The Marketplace is an ideal way to present a wide choice of specialised applications to extend Planon's solutions for Corporate Real Estate and Facility Managers, for Service Providers, and for Campus Managers. It shows the key features and related Planon solution of the latest, top-notch technical developments to help organisations counter the new challenges they face.

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Real Estate and Facility Management software that enables building and service digitalisation by integrating the diverse landscape of smart building technology, business solutions and data into one source of truth and turning that into value for building owners, building users, and service providers. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

Are you interested in becoming a Planon partner, creating complementary solutions and reaching new clients by joining our ecosystem of partners and experts? Visit Planon Partner Portal.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Planon launches online Marketplace to deliver specialised PropTech add-on applications to corporate real estate and facility management market Planon's open platform application enables its user community to connect with the latest technical solutions in PropTech BRIGHTON, England, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Planon, the leading, global provider of innovative Real Estate and Facility …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Refrigerated Transport Market Size to Reach USD 16840 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.3% - Valuates ...
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Hozpitality Group launches White Label Solutions to assist small and medium Hospitality Companies, ...
Norwegian Energy Company ASA Announces Trading and Operations Update in connection with Request for ...
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
COVID-19 Helps Drive Electronic Skin Patches Market to $10bn in 2021 Finds New IDTechEx Report
ZeroAvia Expands its Hydrogen-Electric Aviation Program to 19-Seat Aircraft and Raises Additional ...
5G Automotive Association Discusses the Acceleration of 5G Deployment on European Roads at MCW ...
P&O Cruises Return To The Seas As Interest In UK Cruises Overtakes Interest In Holidays To Spain
Huawei Releases 5G Series Products to Expand Multi-Antenna Technology to All Bands and Scenarios
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
IBM and Indian Institute of Science Launch Innovation Lab to Advance Hybrid Cloud Research in India
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Aircall, now valued above $1bn, raises $120M in Series D funding, led by Goldman Sachs Asset ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus