For the Earth's Sake, Companies Aiming to Reduce Food Waste

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food waste is a major problem at multiple levels, whether it has to do with the consumer, supply chain, grocery or, ultimately at the food's end of life, landfill. It's a problem that all too often goes ignored, unnoticed and underserved, contributing negatively to food security, the environment and even climate change. The amount of food waste in America alone is simply mind numbing, weighing in at 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010. That means 31% of all food produced annually is wasted. As a subcategory, 644 million tons of fruit and vegetables, or 42% of total supply, is wasted annually. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) joined with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to cut U.S. food waste by 50% by the year 2030. That seems an obtainable goal when technology combines with focus and support. Technology efforts include natural solutions to increase food longevity offered by agri-food-tech Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (Profile); focused efforts include governmental support such as that offered by the USDA and EPA, as well as industry assistance coming from major grocery chains such as Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX: L) (OTC: LBLCF).

  • Reducing food waste is instrumental in meeting U.S. and global carbon-reduction goals.
  • Save Foods makes SavePROTECT and PeroStar, both all-natural, eco-friendly products for treating fruits and vegetables.
  • One study showed that treatment with Save Foods products reduces decay rate.
  • To date, more than 250,000 tons of fruits have been treated with Save Foods products.

Save People, Save the Planet

Food waste is a social, humanitarian, economic and environment concern. Understand that waste isn't just what gets thrown away in a kitchen, grocery store or hotel. It also includes product that never leaves the farm or spoils during distribution. Collect those billions of pounds of waste, and there are enough calories to feed every undernourished person on the planet.

