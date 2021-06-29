checkAd

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 34 / 2021) with a leading construction company in China

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 34 / 2021) with a leading construction company in China

Guangzhou, China, 29 June 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of an iTWO 4.0 Phase-II-contract with a leading construction company in China.

After more than 60 years of development, the client has developed into a world-leading EPC (Engineering-Procurement-Construction) contractor and comprehensive engineering service provider that integrates scientific research and development, engineering design, general contracting, high-end equipment manufacturing, production operation management, investment and financing. Its business areas cover the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, Europe, etc.

The client has chosen Bochaosoft - part of the RIB family - because the integrated solution we offer outstands among the rivals, and its comprehensive product features perfectly match their digitalization strategies. iTWO 4.0 together with Bochaosoft's design software will be their BIM-based construction platform for the lifecycle management of their AEC/EPC projects. With deep industry know-how and innovations such as 6D BIM, Cloud, Business Intelligence, IoT technologies and more, iTWO 4.0 will empower the client to manage all projects from end-to-end and connect all stakeholders along with their processes and data in one platform to standardize their management processes, ensure one single source of truth and achieve better project outcome.

Tom Wolf, CEO of RIB Software SE: "We are very excited that we have won another leading construction company in China with the great effort from Bochaosoft and the RIB team. The deal has showed that the cooperation between us has made greater breakthroughs and development in the Chinese market. More and more Chinese construction companies are embracing digital technologies to improve project and enterprise management efficiency. I look forward to seeing the success implementation of our integrated solution in the client's projects and assisting more China's construction companies in their digital transformation journey."

