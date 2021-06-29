checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc adidas AG: adidas launches new share buyback program

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 14:31  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
adidas AG: adidas launches new share buyback program

29-Jun-2021 / 14:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Herzogenaurach, June 29, 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu adidas AG!
Long
Basispreis 288,56€
Hebel 12,14
Ask 3,04
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 335,92€
Hebel 11,47
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

adidas launches new share buyback program

Through its new strategy 'Own the Game' adidas expects to drive significant top-line growth and strong bottom-line expansion until 2025. As a result, the company will generate substantial cumulative free cash flow over the next five years. adidas plans to share the majority of this - between € 8 billion and € 9 billion - with its shareholders through regular dividend pay-outs in a range of between 30% and 50% of net income from continuing operations, complemented with share buybacks.

Against this background and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of adidas AG has decided today to launch a new share buyback program in the second half of 2021. Starting on July 1, 2021, the company plans to buy back shares worth up to € 550 million until the end of the year. Taking into consideration the dividend payment of € 585 million which was made in May, the total amount of cash which the company will return to its shareholders in 2021 is expected to exceed € 1 billion.

While the company may use the repurchased shares for all purposes in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting in May 2021, the company intends to cancel most of the repurchased shares, which would reduce the number of shares and the share capital accordingly.

***

Contacts:  
Media Relations Investor Relations
corporate.press@adidas.com investor.relations@adidas.com
Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-2352 Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-2920
   
 

For more information, please visit adidas-group.com.

29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 84 0
Fax: +49 9132 84 2241
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
WKN: A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1213314

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1213314  29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213314&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetadidas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Adidas
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc adidas AG: adidas launches new share buyback program DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback adidas AG: adidas launches new share buyback program 29-Jun-2021 / 14:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Increase of sales guidance for 2021
EQS-News: Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Einreichung des Zulassungsantrags für FYB201, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG and Provinzial Konzern establish joint venture 'Einfach Gut Versichert ...
EQS-Adhoc: Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. ('Reinet΄) shares.
Renell Bank AG erhält BaFin Lizenz für die Finanzportfolioverwaltung
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:53 Uhr
WDH: Adidas legt Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf
14:51 Uhr
Adidas legt Aktienrückkaufprogramm aus
14:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: adidas AG: adidas legt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf (deutsch)
14:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: adidas AG: adidas legt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf
12:11 Uhr
Zürcher Trend – Musterdepotwert Nike gewinnt nach extrem starken Q4-Zahlen deutlich Auftrieb
10:35 Uhr
Aixtron: Lehrbuchartiger Anstieg der Aktie - Trading-Tipp des Tages
28.06.21
DAX – Auf und Ab
28.06.21
Adidas: Neues Kaufsignal nach guten Peergroupdaten - Trading-Tipp des Tages
28.06.21
LYNX: adidas: Fliegt jetzt endlich dieser Deckel weg!?
25.06.21
PayPal, Anta Sports, Eurofins Scientific, VAT Group: Wochen-Update Strategiedepot Vermögensstreuung