Össur Builds Modern, Zero Trust Security Framework with Citrix

“Össur believes in life without limitations, so we’re inspired to build IT without limitations,” said Bjarni Kaernested, Director of IT Operations, Össur.

As a leading provider of prosthetics and orthotics, Össur is dedicated to improving people’s mobility so they can live life without limitations. When it comes to work, the company has a similar mission to remove barriers that prevent employees from being and doing their best. And it is leaning on Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) to achieve it. Leveraging the company’s digital workspace and secure access solutions, Össur has built a scalable and reliable digital work platform and modern, Zero Trust-based security framework from which it can deliver a simple, secure experience that empowers its team to work when, where and how they want, while keeping their applications, information and devices safe.

And with the help of Citrix and Citrix Platinum Solution Advisor Ultima, Össur is advancing this mission.

“Simplicity is key to our operations,” said Einar Dagfinnur Klemensson Infrastructure and Cloud Architect, Össur. “We want our staff to be able to work as effortlessly as possible, wherever they are. That means making sure they have access to the apps and data that they need, along with the speed and performance to work effectively.”

Össur uses Citrix Workspace to remove the complexity and noise from work that can frustrate employees and slow the pace of innovation. Through Citrix Workspace, the company provides unified access to the resources its team needs to get work done, wherever it needs to get done - including resource-hungry apps - like 3D CAD software - which can be run effectively even on mobile devices.

Performance is underpinned by Citrix SD-WAN, which allows Össur to:

Secure users, data and networks through built-in ICSA-certified and next-generation firewalls or cloud-based Secure Web Gateway offerings

Monitor and manage network performance from an easy to use, cloud-based orchestration platform

Provide resiliency with dual ISP support and LTE as failover solution

And when it comes to security, Össur is looking to solutions like Citrix Secure Internet Access, a comprehensive cloud delivered security service that protects all users, user devices, and corporate data from external threats like malware, malicious websites and zero-day threats and replaces hardware-based security stacks in on-premise data centers to simplify IT, improve security and enhance the end- user experience.