National CineMedia Goes Back To School With Trooh (formerly Rouge Media) To Reach Movie Fans On College Campuses Nationwide

NCM’s Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) group, which was created to further unite brands with audiences beyond theaters in a variety of complementary venues, will sell Trooh’s on-campus out-of-home media inventory locally and regionally across the country.

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., and Trooh (formerly Rouge Media), a leading U.S. media company connecting brands with millions of consumers on their daily journey out-of-home, are going back to school with a new advertising sales relationship for local and regional advertisers that will allow brands to reach the core Gen Z moviegoing audience demographic beyond the big screen on college and university campuses nationwide.

The new Noovie On-Campus DOOH offering, powered by Trooh, features a unique way to reach young, Gen Z movie fans and point-of-market-entry consumers in campus locations where they spend the most time, including high traffic non-academic, commercial spaces such as campus retail and book stores, student centers and cafeterias, athletics and recreation. The network’s dynamic HD digital video screens with audio, including some with charging station capabilities to drive interaction, offer relevant and dynamic content to engage over 8.6 million young adults (573 million monthly impressions) at over 600 college and university campuses in 47 states, including the top 25 DMAs.

“Adults 18-24 are a core moviegoing demographic, so there is tremendous crossover between movie fans and college students. Our new Noovie On-Campus offering, powered by Trooh, will allow us to work with local and regional brands to reach these young, movie-inspired audiences on university campuses in a completely engaging and brand-safe environment,” said Steve Sapp, Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales with National CineMedia (NCM). “Especially this year, as students finally head back to in-person learning and enjoying all that college campuses have to offer in a post-pandemic world, it is an amazing opportunity for advertisers to reach this key audience who have yet to form brand loyalties.”

“Ours is the only national, digital, addressable campus media network in the U.S., and it’s all about reaching young, valuable consumers where they are each and every day, making unforgettable memories. Because of the high dwell times and high impact placements of our screens, 92% of students say they notice them with 86% purchase intent after exposure. That’s a powerful way to influence the next generation of consumers,” said President & CEO at Trooh, Martin Poitras.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.1% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

Trooh is a place-based media network in the US reaching millions of consumers at the intersection of the digital and physical worlds, on their daily journey out-of-home. Trooh Campus connects brands with A18-24 in over 600 college campuses across the U.S. through addressable, data-driven digital screens in high impact, high dwell time locations.

