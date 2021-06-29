checkAd

Balbir Bakhshi Appointed to Tradeweb Markets Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the appointment of Balbir Bakhshi to the company’s Board of Directors effective July 1, 2021. He succeeds Brian West, who will be stepping down from the Tradeweb board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005282/en/

Balbir Bakhshi (Photo: Business Wire)

Balbir Bakhshi (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Bakhshi is Chief Risk Officer, London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) and a member of the Group’s executive committee. Prior to joining LSEG in January 2021, he was Group Head of Non-Financial Risk Management at Deutsche Bank. Prior to this, Mr. Bakhshi was Global Head of Operational Risk Management at Credit Suisse and previously held a variety of senior roles at Credit Suisse including UK Investment Banking Chief Risk Officer and Head of Market Risk.

Martin Brand, Chairman of the Board, Tradeweb Markets, said: “Balbir Bakhshi brings to the board a deep and impressive background in leadership, operations and risk management. His experience and profound knowledge in these areas will be a valuable addition to the Tradeweb board.”

Lee Olesky, CEO, Tradeweb Markets, said: “Balbir brings an enterprise perspective shaped by a wide range of risk management roles. As we continue to grow and broaden our reach, this perspective will be vital to our board and management team. We would also like to thank Brian West for bringing his insight to the board over the last 2 plus years during a period of formidable growth and change for our company.”

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $870 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

Tradeweb Markets Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Balbir Bakhshi Appointed to Tradeweb Markets Board of Directors Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the appointment of Balbir Bakhshi to the company’s Board of Directors effective July 1, 2021. He …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union ...
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
Tradeweb Completes Acquisition of Nasdaq’s U.S. Fixed Income Electronic Trading Platform
22.06.21
Tradeweb Announces Expected Closing Date for Acquisition of Nasdaq Fixed Income
03.06.21
Tradeweb Reports Volume of $19.6 Trillion in May