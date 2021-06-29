Capri Holdings Limited Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that the Company raised its Fiscal 2022 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance. The updated guidance, along with a broader view of the Company’s vision, growth strategies and long term outlook, will be shared at the Company's Virtual Investor Day today beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The Company now expects Fiscal 2022 revenue to be approximately $5.15 billion compared to previous guidance of approximately $5.10 billion, primarily reflecting better than anticipated fiscal first quarter sales trends. As a result of the better than expected first quarter outlook, the Company now expects Fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be between $3.80 and $3.90 as compared to prior guidance of $3.70 to $3.80.

John D. Idol, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As the world reopens, we are pleased to be seeing better than expected performance from all three of our iconic fashion luxury houses and are raising our outlook for the year. With greater visibility into the path of the global economic recovery, we now have even more confidence in the future and believe our three luxury houses position Capri Holdings to deliver multiple years of strong revenue and earnings growth.”

To view the live Virtual Investor Day, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary software. A question and answer session will follow the presentation and can be accessed through the webcast. Presentation materials will be made accessible shortly before the event begins.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.