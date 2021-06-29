Markforged Introduces the FX20

The FX20 will be the biggest, fastest and most sophisticated 3D printer Markforged has ever produced. Together with Markforged’s state-of-the-art software and materials, the FX20 will transform the Digital Forge into a next generation additive manufacturing platform capable of printing high-temperature thermoplastics reinforced with continuous fiber at the click of a button. (Photo: Business Wire)

The FX20 will be the biggest, fastest and most sophisticated 3D printer Markforged has ever produced. Together with Markforged’s state-of-the-art software and materials, the FX20 will transform the Digital Forge into a next generation additive manufacturing platform capable of printing high-temperature thermoplastics reinforced with continuous fiber at the click of a button. By printing high-strength, more accurate and higher performance parts, the FX20 will meet the needs of even the most demanding and regulated industries, such as aerospace, defense, automotive and oil & gas.

“The FX20 is a beast of a machine and represents our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers to empower them to build anything they can imagine. The addition of the FX20 to the Digital Forge strengthens our leading position in the additive manufacturing market by enabling the robust production of lightweight, advanced composite parts. With this combination of hardware and software, our customers will be able to count on Markforged for production of the end-use, mission critical parts that are required to overcome the limitations of traditional manufacturing. This builds resilient and sustainable supply chains that extend directly to the point-of-need,” said Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged.

The FX20 is expected to be shipping worldwide in the first half of 2022.

For more information, visit www.markforged.com.

About Markforged

Markforged transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to eliminate the barriers between design and functional parts. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, Mass., Markforged has more than 250 employees globally. Markforged has been recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and was listed as the #2 fastest-growing hardware company in the US in the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. In February 2021, Markforged announced it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with one (NYSE: AONE), a special purpose acquisition company founded and led by technology industry veteran Kevin Hartz. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2021, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The combined company will retain the Markforged name and be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “MKFG”.