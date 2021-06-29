checkAd

2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Services and Insurance BPO Platforms in U.S. Life & Retirement

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced it has been positioned as a leader in the 2020 ISG Provider Lens Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services report for the U.S. for Life & Retirement Services, Property & Casualty Services, and Third-Party Administrator (TPA) Services. ISG also named DXC as a leader in the U.S. for Insurance BPO Platforms in Life & Retirement.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens reports evaluated 18 worldwide vendors for Insurance BPO Services, and 19 for Insurance BPO Platforms that provide service within the U.S. The reports used the following criteria: strategy and vision; innovation, brand awareness and presence in the market; sales and partner landscape; breadth and depth of portfolio of services offered; and technology advancements.

“ISG’s leader recognitions for both our insurance BPO and platforms services reflect DXC’s commitment to excellence across the Enterprise Technology Stack,” said David Swift, President, Insurance and Business Process Outsourcing, DXC Technology. “Our ‘leader’ positions demonstrate DXC’s capabilities to provide our customers with a modern digital experience at predictable costs and to supply data analytics expertise that helps grow their business. With DXC, both our customers and their agents are well served at all touchpoints, from applications onboarding to claims processing and more.”

“The leaders among the vendors and providers have a highly attractive product and service offering and a very strong market and competitive position. They fulfill all requirements for successful market cultivation,” said Dennis Winkler, ISG Senior Research Director for the Americas. “As one of the largest players in this space, DXC Technology offers insurance organizations an integrated solution that improves insurance processing, as well as a strong, balanced delivery model.”

Strengths of DXC Insurance BPO Services Capabilities

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Insurance BPO Services report cites these DXC strengths in third-party administration:

  • Varied approaches for open versus closed blocks: DXC offers the TPA market a combination of technologies that meet the different needs of open- and closed-block TPA customers. Both DXC’s CyberLife and Wealth Management Accelerator integrate with other technologies to create mature platforms appropriate for customers. DXC offers open-block customers a more modern technology approach with its end-to-end DXC Assure for Life and Wealth solution, which includes software, infrastructure and operations, and is suitable for modernizing legacy platforms and accelerating go-to-market strategies.
  • Deep insurance industry domain experience: DXC has more than 35 years of insurance industry experience. The company’s core differentiators are its experience in TPA and the commercial insurance market, which brings a unique aspect to its TPA services.
  • Strong and balanced delivery model: DXC’s network of Global Innovation and Delivery Centers includes hubs in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Six U.S.-based service centers are equipped to deliver services that require analysis of and familiarity with issues specific to the U.S., while centers outside the U.S. deliver services that do not require this knowledge.

Strengths of DXC Insurance BPO Platforms

