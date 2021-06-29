Health Wizz Co-Founder, Dr. Nitin Desai, To Assist And Advise Ehave On Mental Health Analytical Platforms

Ehave, Inc. ramps up to begin clinical trials by adding esteemed medical professional to its medical advisory board.

MIAMI, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today Dr. Nitin Desai consented to join the Company's Medical Advisory Board. As a member of Ehave’s Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Desai’s main responsibilities will be to assist and advise the Company on human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities, as well as assist and advise the Company on mental health analytical platforms.



Dr. Nitin Desai is a Fayetteville, North Carolina based physician and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Health Wizz, a Digital Healthcare IT venture focused on FHIR interoperability and employee wellness. Dr. Desai also launched COVID PreCheck to assist in reopening the USA during the 2020 COVID pandemic. COVID PreCheck creates safe spaces with a software solution for employees and the workplace. In addition to serving his community for 25 years in private practice specializing in internal medicine, Dr. Desai is also a Senior Aviation Medical Examiner for the FAA. Dr. Desai brings to Ehave the ability to visualize opportunities and execute creative strategic solutions, while developing deep networks and relationships within the industry.