Health Wizz Co-Founder, Dr. Nitin Desai, To Assist And Advise Ehave On Mental Health Analytical Platforms

Ehave, Inc. ramps up to begin clinical trials by adding esteemed medical professional to its medical advisory board.

MIAMI, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today Dr. Nitin Desai consented to join the Company's Medical Advisory Board. As a member of Ehave’s Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Desai’s main responsibilities will be to assist and advise the Company on human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities, as well as assist and advise the Company on mental health analytical platforms.

Dr. Nitin Desai is a Fayetteville, North Carolina based physician and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Health Wizz, a Digital Healthcare IT venture focused on FHIR interoperability and employee wellness. Dr. Desai also launched COVID PreCheck to assist in reopening the USA during the 2020 COVID pandemic. COVID PreCheck creates safe spaces with a software solution for employees and the workplace. In addition to serving his community for 25 years in private practice specializing in internal medicine, Dr. Desai is also a Senior Aviation Medical Examiner for the FAA. Dr. Desai brings to Ehave the ability to visualize opportunities and execute creative strategic solutions, while developing deep networks and relationships within the industry.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc. said, “We are extremely fortunate to include industry veteran Dr. Nitin Desai, as member of our Advisory Board. Research in the area of mental health has been Dr. Nitin Desai’s passion. We look forward to his expertise as we expand our mental health analytical platform and enter clinical trials. The journey to next-level business growth for Ehave includes adding key advisors."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

