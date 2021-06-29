Evoke Pharma, EVERSANA and The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders Announce Membership into IFFGD’s Industry Council

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., CHICAGO, and MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, and The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), today announced Evoke’s membership into IFFGD’s Industry Council. Evoke will join a likeminded group of organizations and brands focused on bettering patients affected by GI disorders. As part of the Industry Council, Evoke will participate in biannual council meetings to gain industry insights and provide feedback on future plans for IFFGD.

In addition to the Industry Council, Evoke is excited to sponsor the IFFDG’s upcoming 30th Anniversary Digestive Health Virtual Walk in August 2021 during Gastroparesis Awareness Month. This walk is a unique fitness event which will provide participants with an opportunity to engage at their own pace and as their health and schedules permit. To honor the thirty years of the IFFGD’s existence, the overall campaign goal is for all participants to collectively walk 10,950 miles over two weeks. Goals will also go beyond physical fitness by encouraging participants to participate in activities that promote general wellness such as scheduling a doctor’s appointment, trying a new gut friendly recipe or starting a log of their meals and/or symptoms.

“We appreciate Evoke Pharma joining in our efforts to support patients with digestive diseases, specifically those afflicted with gastroparesis. As there has been no new and novel treatments for this debilitating disease on the market in over 40 years, our community is seeking new options and support for patients,” stated Ceciel T. Rooker, President of IFFGD. “We recognize the significant unmet medical need that these patients have for improved treatment options. We look forward to Evoke’s contribution to our cause as we partner to help those in need.”