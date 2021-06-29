checkAd

Evoke Pharma, EVERSANA and The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders Announce Membership into IFFGD’s Industry Council

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

Extends commitment toward supporting patients experiencing Diabetic Gastroparesis through focused collaborations and Sponsorship of the 30th Anniversary Digestive Health Virtual Walk

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., CHICAGO, and MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, and The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), today announced Evoke’s membership into IFFGD’s Industry Council. Evoke will join a likeminded group of organizations and brands focused on bettering patients affected by GI disorders. As part of the Industry Council, Evoke will participate in biannual council meetings to gain industry insights and provide feedback on future plans for IFFGD.

In addition to the Industry Council, Evoke is excited to sponsor the IFFDG’s upcoming 30th Anniversary Digestive Health Virtual Walk in August 2021 during Gastroparesis Awareness Month. This walk is a unique fitness event which will provide participants with an opportunity to engage at their own pace and as their health and schedules permit. To honor the thirty years of the IFFGD’s existence, the overall campaign goal is for all participants to collectively walk 10,950 miles over two weeks. Goals will also go beyond physical fitness by encouraging participants to participate in activities that promote general wellness such as scheduling a doctor’s appointment, trying a new gut friendly recipe or starting a log of their meals and/or symptoms.

“We appreciate Evoke Pharma joining in our efforts to support patients with digestive diseases, specifically those afflicted with gastroparesis. As there has been no new and novel treatments for this debilitating disease on the market in over 40 years, our community is seeking new options and support for patients,” stated Ceciel T. Rooker, President of IFFGD. “We recognize the significant unmet medical need that these patients have for improved treatment options. We look forward to Evoke’s contribution to our cause as we partner to help those in need.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evoke Pharma, EVERSANA and The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders Announce Membership into IFFGD’s Industry Council Extends commitment toward supporting patients experiencing Diabetic Gastroparesis through focused collaborations and Sponsorship of the 30th Anniversary Digestive Health Virtual WalkSOLANA BEACH, Calif., CHICAGO, and MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 29, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus