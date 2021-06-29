checkAd

TEN Ltd Reports Results For the First Quarter 2021 and Dividend Declaration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

$140 million in revenues and positive operating income in a challenging market

Continuous dividend payments and reduction of debt

Accretive charters of all three LNG’s

Tight cost controls led to decrease in operating expenses

TEN would like to offer its sincere gratitude to the Command and Officers of the US Coast Guard, for their successful efforts to rescue one of our seafarers from serious illness under difficult circumstances. Events like this make us all proud to belong to the international shipping community, of which the US Coast Guard leads by example.


ATHENS, Greece, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (TEN) (NYSE: TNP) (the “Company”) today reported results (unaudited) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Q1 2021 SUMMARY RESULTS
In the first quarter of 2021, under the challenging backdrop of the pandemic that affected tanker rates, TEN generated gross revenues of about $140 million and operating income of $2.2 million.

Management took advantage of this low-rate period to bring forward a number of scheduled dry-dockings in order to have a bigger pool of vessels available to achieve higher rates once markets rebound. As a result, TEN incurred modest net losses of $4.8 million in this challenging market.

During this time, revenue generated from time-charter contracts was again sufficient to cover the Company’s cash expenses (opex, overheads, charter-in and loan interest), a cornerstone of TEN’s chartering strategy.

Fleet utilization at a healthy 92% despite the heavy dry-docking schedule in the first quarter of 2021.

The daily average TCE per vessel was $18,121 during the 2021 first quarter, comfortably above our fleet daily average breakeven and comparing favorably to market rates. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 amounted to $37.3 million.

Thanks to tight controls, average vessel daily operating expenses fell by 6% to $7,426 from $7,886, despite dry-docking expenses and costs related to travel difficulties incurred by crew due to Covid related restrictions, and the weakening US dollar.

Interest and finance costs were reduced as a result of debt reduction and lower margins on new loans or existing loans that were refinanced at more attractive rates and a $5 million positive move in bunker hedge valuations.

General and administrative expenses together with management fees were almost unchanged from the 2020 first quarter.

Depreciation and amortization combined remained at approximately $35.0 million.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, TEN’s net debt to capital was at 50%.

RECENT EVENTS AND OTHER
In the first half of 2021, TEN successfully chartered all three of its LNG carriers to significant gas concerns with a duration ranging from twelve months to five years. The new charters will result to an additional $50 million in minimum annual revenues.

In May and June 2021, the Company sold three of its vessels, a 2003-built panamax product tanker and two 2005-built suezmaxes, and generated free cash, in excess of $20.5 million, after the repayment of related debt amounting to $32.3 million.

The Company’s fleet renewal program continues to be on target, regardless of the obstacles imposed by Covid-19 with our LNG “TENERGY” and DP2 shuttle tanker “PORTO”, to be delivered by South Korean yards.

DIVIDEND – COMMON SHARES
The Company will pay a dividend of $0.10 per common share on July 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 14, 2021. Inclusive of this payment, TEN has paid common shareholders approximately half a billion dollars in dividends, equating to about $26 million per annum since its listing on the NYSE in 2002.

The Company’s ATM program for preferred and common shares has netted $18.5 million.

CORPORATE STRATEGY

The Company remains committed and at the forefront of structural, technical and environmental changes that our industry is facing, similar to actions taken following the OPA90 legislation, management is closely monitoring the changes of vessel hull and combustion through our Environment and Operations Committee and in close co-operation with our top clients. As TEN has proved over the recent past, fleet renewal remains high on its agenda.

In the meantime, the company is well positioned for the expected upturn in tanker market rates. The preservation of healthy cash reserves and debt reduction will be the principal drivers in safeguarding the Company’s balance sheet going forward.

“TEN is preparing itself for the rebound, expected to be similar to the one in the container and dry cargo markets. In the meantime, management is planning accretive long-term moves that will propel the Company into a new phase of development” Mr. George Saroglou, COO of TEN commented.      

CONFERENCE CALL
Today, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 877 55 39962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0808 2380 669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.tenn.gr and click on Corporate Presentations under our Investors Relations page. The audio replay of the conference call will remain available until Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website (www.tenn.gr). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at www.tenn.gr. Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 28 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.5 million dwt.

TEN’s GROWTH PROGRAM

# Name Type Delivery Status Employment
1 TENERGY LNG 2021 Under Construction Yes
2 PORTO DP2 Shuttle 2022 Under Construction Yes


ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com

             
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share, per share and fleet data)
             
    Three months ended
    March 31 (unaudited)
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA   2021       2020
             
Voyage revenues $ 139,013       $ 178,899  
             
Voyage expenses   47,298         32,711  
Charter hire expense   6,118         5,140  
Vessel operating expenses   41,483         45,488  
Depreciation and amortization   35,052         34,828  
General and administrative expenses   6,844         7,603  
Gain on sale of vessels   -         (1,638 )
Total expenses   136,795         124,132  
             
Operating income   2,218         54,767  
             
Interest and finance costs, net   (7,043 )       (33,593 )
Interest income   127         391  
Other, net   (113 )       408  
Total other expenses, net   (7,029 )       (32,794 )
Net income (loss)   (4,811 )       21,973  
             
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest   (11 )       (752 )
Net income (loss) attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ (4,822 )     $ 21,221  
             
Effect of preferred dividends   (8,095 )       (10,207 )
Deemed dividend on Series G convertible preferred shares   (1,714 )       -  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, basic $ (14,631 )     $ 11,014  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, diluted $ (14,631 )     $ 12,017  
             
Earnings (Loss) per share, basic $ (0.80 )     $ 0.58  
Earnings (Loss) per share, diluted $ (0.80 )     $ 0.58  
             
Weighted average number of common shares, basic   18,203,282         19,122,761  
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted   18,203,282         20,867,193  
             
BALANCE SHEET DATA   March 31       December 31
    2021       2020
Cash   126,898         171,771  
Other assets   279,441         276,362  
Vessels, net   2,584,485         2,615,112  
Advances for vessels under construction   68,101         49,030  
Total assets $ 3,058,925       $ 3,112,275  
             
Debt, net of deferred finance costs   1,472,259         1,500,357  
Other liabilities   210,191         230,100  
Stockholders' equity   1,376,475         1,381,818  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,058,925       $ 3,112,275  
             
             
    Three months ended
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA   March 31
    2021       2020
Net cash from operating activities $ 12,425       $ 57,453  
Net cash (used in) from investing activities $ (19,988 )     $ 22,546  
Net cash used in financing activities $ (37,309 )     $ (56,918 )
             
TCE per ship per day $ 18,121       $ 26,629  
             
Operating expenses per ship per day $ 7,426       $ 7,886  
Vessel overhead costs per ship per day $ 1,152       $ 1,279  
    8,578         9,165  
             
FLEET DATA            
             
Average number of vessels during period   66.0         65.3  
Number of vessels at end of period   66.0         65.0  
Average age of fleet at end of period Years 9.5         9.0  
Dwt at end of period (in thousands)   7,277         6,998  
             
Time charter employment - fixed rate Days 1,967         2,511  
Time charter employment - variable rate Days 1,080         1,735  
Period employment pool/(coa) at market rates Days 106         89  
Spot voyage employment at market rates Days 2,287         1,421  
Total operating days   5,440         5,756  
Total available days   5,940         5,943  
Utilization   91.6%         96.9%  
             
Non-GAAP Measures
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
    Three months ended
    March 31
    2021       2020
             
Net income (loss) attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited   (4,822 )       21,221  
Depreciation and amortization   35,052         34,828  
Interest Expense   7,043         33,593  
Gain on sale of vessels   -         (1,638 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,273       $ 88,004  
             
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP measures used within the financial community may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods as well as comparisons between the performance of Shipping Companies. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. We are using the following Non-GAAP measures:
 
(i) TCE which represents voyage revenue less voyage expenses is divided by the number of operating days less 180 days lost for the first quarter of 2021 as a result of calculating revenue on a loading to discharge basis, compared to 200 days lost for the first quarter of 2020.
 
(ii) Vessel overhead costs are General & Administrative expenses, which also include Management fees, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.
 
(iii) Operating expenses per ship per day which exclude Management fees, General & Administrative expenses, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.
 
(iv) EBITDA. See above for reconciliation to net income (loss).
 
Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
 
The Company does not incur corporation tax.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TEN Ltd Reports Results For the First Quarter 2021 and Dividend Declaration $140 million in revenues and positive operating income in a challenging market Continuous dividend payments and reduction of debt Accretive charters of all three LNG’s Tight cost controls led to decrease in operating expenses TEN would like to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus