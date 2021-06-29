checkAd

Rodin Cars Manufactures 3D-printed Gearbox for Bespoke Supercar with 3D Systems’ Metal Additive Manufacturing Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

  • First-of-its-kind production part designed to complement high-performance exotic vehicle - delivering unparalleled quality, durability, and luxury
  • 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group, DMP Factory 500, instrumental in delivering novel part


ROCK HILL, S. C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced Rodin Cars, the New Zealand-based manufacturer of the ultimate track car, has selected 3D Systems’ metal additive manufacturing solutions to produce parts for its soon-to-be-released hypercar, the Rodin FZero. Rodin Cars designs and builds completely bespoke single-seat, open-wheel high-performance vehicles that are designed to be faster than contemporary Formula 1 cars. Among the hundreds of metal parts Rodin Cars is additively manufacturing for the Rodin FZero, they are producing a first-of-its-kind 8-speed sequential gearbox with a hydraulically controlled differential. This completely custom component can only be produced using additive manufacturing and was made possible through the collaboration of Rodin Cars’ design prowess and 3D Systems’ deep application expertise and additive manufacturing leadership.

A gearbox created using traditional manufacturing methods would be cast out of Magnesium or machined from billet material. The resulting component would not only be slow to produce, but heavier and would not withstand the rigors presented by the track. Rodin Cars wanted to flip this design into a true innovation – the ultimate component produced from 3D printed Titanium that would be compact, light, strong, and durable.

Rodin Cars released their first high-performance track car – the Rodin FZed – in 2019 with a gearbox designed by Ricardo, a UK-based engineering firm. For the new Rodin FZero, Rodin Cars envisioned a brand new gearbox with specific gear ratios and differential produced from Titanium to enhance the exotic reputation of this new high-performance vehicle. The 18-month design process – a collaboration between Rodin Cars for the casings and Ricardo for the internals - resulted in an unmatched gearbox with a hydraulically controlled differential that can only be produced using additive manufacturing due to its ability to directly 3D-print the necessary internal galleries and thin-wall bearing and mount structures. Rodin Cars’ engineers worked alongside members of 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) in Littleton, Colorado, and Leuven, Belgium to bring this unique design to life.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rodin Cars Manufactures 3D-printed Gearbox for Bespoke Supercar with 3D Systems’ Metal Additive Manufacturing Solution First-of-its-kind production part designed to complement high-performance exotic vehicle - delivering unparalleled quality, durability, and luxury3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group, DMP Factory 500, instrumental in delivering novel part ROCK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus