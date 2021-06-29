Rodin Cars Manufactures 3D-printed Gearbox for Bespoke Supercar with 3D Systems’ Metal Additive Manufacturing Solution

First-of-its-kind production part designed to complement high-performance exotic vehicle - delivering unparalleled quality, durability, and luxury



ROCK HILL, S. C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced Rodin Cars, the New Zealand-based manufacturer of the ultimate track car, has selected 3D Systems’ metal additive manufacturing solutions to produce parts for its soon-to-be-released hypercar, the Rodin FZero. Rodin Cars designs and builds completely bespoke single-seat, open-wheel high-performance vehicles that are designed to be faster than contemporary Formula 1 cars. Among the hundreds of metal parts Rodin Cars is additively manufacturing for the Rodin FZero, they are producing a first-of-its-kind 8-speed sequential gearbox with a hydraulically controlled differential. This completely custom component can only be produced using additive manufacturing and was made possible through the collaboration of Rodin Cars’ design prowess and 3D Systems’ deep application expertise and additive manufacturing leadership.

A gearbox created using traditional manufacturing methods would be cast out of Magnesium or machined from billet material. The resulting component would not only be slow to produce, but heavier and would not withstand the rigors presented by the track. Rodin Cars wanted to flip this design into a true innovation – the ultimate component produced from 3D printed Titanium that would be compact, light, strong, and durable.

Rodin Cars released their first high-performance track car – the Rodin FZed – in 2019 with a gearbox designed by Ricardo, a UK-based engineering firm. For the new Rodin FZero, Rodin Cars envisioned a brand new gearbox with specific gear ratios and differential produced from Titanium to enhance the exotic reputation of this new high-performance vehicle. The 18-month design process – a collaboration between Rodin Cars for the casings and Ricardo for the internals - resulted in an unmatched gearbox with a hydraulically controlled differential that can only be produced using additive manufacturing due to its ability to directly 3D-print the necessary internal galleries and thin-wall bearing and mount structures. Rodin Cars’ engineers worked alongside members of 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) in Littleton, Colorado, and Leuven, Belgium to bring this unique design to life.