checkAd

ARHT Media Reports Record Demand Across Its Product Offerings in June

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announced today that the Company has delivered its patented holographic technology to a record number of industries and regions, including one-time events and permanent installations, in June. ARHT’s patented HoloPresenceTM, Virtual Global Stage, and HoloPodTM technologies were featured by a growing list of repeat and new Fortune 500 companies, showcasing ARHT’s ability to beam in multiple presenters from multiple locations across the globe.

June Highlights:

  • 7 Virtual Global Stage presentations, 4 HoloPresenceTM presentations, and two HoloPodTM installations and training sessions
  • 11 total presentations and installations across healthcare clients, government agencies, and financial institutions; over 50% of these presentations were delivered to repeat clients
  • Remote captures in 12 cities across 6 countries, including the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, France, and England
  • The successful launch of Dubai distributor NMK Electronics, with two weeks of demos coinciding with the Arab Health 2021 Conference with live beams into Dubai from Singapore, London, Toronto & New York

“The significant growth in June and continued strong interest in our technology sets the stage for a strong second half of 2021,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “Over the past year, we’ve made great progress diversifying our offerings by bringing the HoloPod and award-winning VGS to market and investing in our sales & marketing to capitalize on the new normal of virtual and hybrid events, town halls, and corporate training. With countries opening up, we have been able to rapidly introduce our technology to large industry players across various markets, most notably and recently during the Arab Health 2021 Conference in Dubai. The record activity in June is a product of our strategic investments & partnerships over the past few years, as well as our team’s hard work throughout the pandemic. We are excited to continue demoing our technology and showing the world the versatility and differentiation of our holographic technology for a multitude of business and entertainment applications.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Media Reports Record Demand Across Its Product Offerings in June TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announced today that the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus