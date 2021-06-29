ARHT Media Reports Record Demand Across Its Product Offerings in June

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART) , the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announced today that the Company has delivered its patented holographic technology to a record number of industries and regions, including one-time events and permanent installations, in June. ARHT’s patented HoloPresence TM , Virtual Global Stage, and HoloPod TM technologies were featured by a growing list of repeat and new Fortune 500 companies, showcasing ARHT’s ability to beam in multiple presenters from multiple locations across the globe.

7 Virtual Global Stage presentations, 4 HoloPresence TM presentations, and two HoloPod TM installations and training sessions

presentations, and two HoloPod installations and training sessions 11 total presentations and installations across healthcare clients, government agencies, and financial institutions; over 50% of these presentations were delivered to repeat clients

Remote captures in 12 cities across 6 countries, including the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, France, and England

The successful launch of Dubai distributor NMK Electronics, with two weeks of demos coinciding with the Arab Health 2021 Conference with live beams into Dubai from Singapore, London, Toronto & New York

“The significant growth in June and continued strong interest in our technology sets the stage for a strong second half of 2021,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “Over the past year, we’ve made great progress diversifying our offerings by bringing the HoloPod and award-winning VGS to market and investing in our sales & marketing to capitalize on the new normal of virtual and hybrid events, town halls, and corporate training. With countries opening up, we have been able to rapidly introduce our technology to large industry players across various markets, most notably and recently during the Arab Health 2021 Conference in Dubai. The record activity in June is a product of our strategic investments & partnerships over the past few years, as well as our team’s hard work throughout the pandemic. We are excited to continue demoing our technology and showing the world the versatility and differentiation of our holographic technology for a multitude of business and entertainment applications.”