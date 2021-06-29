checkAd

AgJunction Announces Collaboration Regarding NEVONEX (Powered by Bosch)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction" or the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Robert Bosch LLC (“Bosch”) to join the NEVONEX partner network and integrate NEVONEX into AgJunction’s hardware modules.

“AgJunction’s hardware and software modules provide farmers with the flexibility to operate, connect, and manage their farms in a way that works best for them,” said M. Brett McMickell, president and CEO of AgJunction. “This collaboration regarding NEVONEX (powered by Bosch) will allow AgJunction to work towards helping our customers deploy and connect to a range of automated processes from leading seed and crop protection companies. Additionally, the collaboration could allow farmers to connect our products with a broad range of Farm Management Information Systems (FMIS) in the future. AgJunction is working to empower farmers with easy-to-use and connected technology that is compatible with our over 2,000 makes and models of agricultural vehicles.”

“Industry collaborations help reach the common goal of enabling farmers and partners to efficiently deploy automated processes within the agricultural arena,” said Jason Keith, director of sales, commercial vehicle and off-highway for Bosch in North America. “With the addition of AgJunction to the NEVONEX ecosystem, we are furthering the reach of our products and services to assist farmers with deployment of digital solutions.”

Commenting on this new collaboration, Sharon Woods, senior director of marketing and program management at AgJunction said, “In addition to integrating NEVONEX into our hardware modules, AgJunction will collaborate on integrating our software modules into the NEVONEX system. NEVONEX increases the addressable market of our software modules. This collaboration is another example of the flexibility developed in AgJunction’s automated solutions. AgJunction will also work on integrating NEVONEX into OEM vehicles to bring new digital services to agriculture machines.”

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

