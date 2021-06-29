checkAd

Medolife Rx Enters Partnership Agreement with Leading International Distributor, Brings Products to Mexico

BURBANK, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it entered into a partnership agreement with Xoles Del Pacifico, S.A. De C.V. (Xoles) a leading international distributor of pharmaceutical and wellness products, to bring Medolife’s consumer brands to the Mexican market. Products to be sold in Mexico through the agreement include Medolife’s Immunapen product line, as well as its cannabidiol (CBD) and non-CBD line of pain relief/muscle creams. Additionally, Medolife will use its patented polarization technology to enhance existing over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical-grade white label products, such as male enhancement products and vitamins.

The exclusive partnership agreement grants Xoles the sole opportunity to market and sell Medolife’s proprietary product line throughout Mexico through its broad network with thousands of retail locations, as well as through various direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels. Xoles has strong relationships throughout the country with the largest drugstore chains and global big box retailers. Distribution will include Medolife’s leading product line, called Immunapen, that includes four formulations specifically designed to promote general wellness aspects of consumers’ lives such as sleep, immunity support, anti-anxiety, and energy and focus. This product line was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to address health concerns revolving around immunity, stress, anxiety and lack of energy. The Immunapen product line contains a natural version of the peptides used in the Company’s lead drug candidate Escozine that are amplified by Medolife’s proprietary polarization technology. Additionally, through the partnership, the two companies will collaborate on development of additional topical pain management products utilizing the company’s polarization technology that increases the efficacy of known natural compounds.

Beyond the Immunapen product line, the agreement includes the sale and distribution of the Company’s core wellness products that include hemp-based CBD brands, which have also been polarized to increase potency and efficacy. The first products to enter Mexico will be the CBD Muscle and Pain cream, with additional products following shortly, including tinctures and sprays. The CBD market has continued to grow exponentially in recent years, with consumer adoption at all-time highs. The Mexican market presents a unique opportunity for the Company as it is less saturated than other more established markets, giving Medolife first-mover advantage through this relationship.

