ORBCOMM Partners With Calian to Develop Earth Station Equipment for Next-Gen OGx Service

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has signed a contract with Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a leading provider of engineering services, software development, training and technical services, to develop earth station equipment for ORBCOMM’s next-generation, global IoT satellite service , OGx. ORBCOMM is collaborating with Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, to develop OGx products and services to operate on Inmarsat’s L-band satellite constellation, offering the best-in-class combination of high bandwidth data packets with low-cost terminals.

Through its partnership with Calian, ORBCOMM will provide the equipment that will be installed at three Inmarsat land earth station facilities to enable global service for its OGx services. As part of the development process for the earth station equipment, ORBCOMM and Calian expect to meet key milestones beginning in mid-2022, including factory acceptance testing and engineering and alpha trials, followed by delivery and installation of the equipment by the end of 2022.

“We’re pleased to partner with a technology leader like Calian on the development of earth station equipment supporting our next-gen OGx service, which is a key milestone in delivering unparalleled network connectivity and best-in-class IoT solutions to industrial customers globally,” said David Roscoe, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Manufacturing for ORBCOMM. “OGx is a compelling offering developed specifically for remote monitoring and environmental sensing IoT applications with unmatched global coverage, battery power, bandwidth, speed and regulatory approvals at the best prices in the industry.”

With the initial deployment of the groundbreaking OGx service expected at the end of 2022, ORBCOMM will offer a higher data rate service designed to be nearly 40 times faster than the current IDP service, allowing for much larger messages and faster delivery times. ORBCOMM’s current generation IDP terminals can be seamlessly upgraded over-the-air to the higher data rate OGx service. In addition, ORBCOMM plans to offer an extremely power-efficient data service to support a daily message for multiple years on a satellite terminal utilizing a single AA battery, making it ideal for remote monitoring and environmental sensing applications. Both OGx offerings are designed to have expanded broadcasting capabilities to send data to large groups of terminals and leverage multiple modes of operation that can be tuned specifically for the required application.