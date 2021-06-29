checkAd

Jones Soda Creates Custom 12-Pack for Costco’s Bay Area Locations

Limited-Edition Red, White and Blue Variety Pack Hits Costco Shelves in Time for Fourth of July

SEATTLE, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, announced today that it has created a limited-edition, three-flavor Red, White and Blue 12-pack for Costco’s 57 Bay Area locations. The new pack will be available at Costco in time for Fourth of July sales, marking the latest success for Jones Soda’s strategy of offering mass-market variety packs to increase its footprint in the club channel.

The new 12-pack includes Jones’ Strawberry Lime, Lemon Lime and Berry Lemonade flavors to provide a red, white and blue theme. It joins other Variety Packs that were introduced earlier this year, including a Fan Faves Variety Pack bundling Jones’ top-selling Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream and Green Apple flavors, and a Mixer Variety Pack containing Jones’ Cola, Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer targeting today’s craft cocktail and at-home DIY trends.

All of Jones Soda’s variety packs take advantage of the value pricing and pantry stocking preferences of club store customers. The limited-edition line extension is a continuation of the company’s broader strategic growth plan that has yielded three consecutive quarters of increased revenues and profitability for the company.

“This Costco placement is a prime example of how our new variety packs support the merchandising and assortment needs of warehouse clubs,” said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. “These packs, as well as the special limited-edition flavors we’re now releasing periodically from our archives, are important elements of the broad strategic plan that is successfully returning the company to growth mode.”

About Jones Soda Co.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

