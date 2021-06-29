Intellinetics Launches Business Process Outsourcing Services

To better meet growing market demand for new business and service models, driven by a virtual workforce, Intellinetics is excited to launch expanded BPO solutions. Intellinetics’ integrated solutions are anchored by Accounts Payable invoice processing, digital mail-room services, and claims processing, and are a strategic and seamless expansion of core competencies in document conversions, digital and paper-based mail processing, enterprise content management solutions, and records storage and retrieval.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. , (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services to meet the evolving needs of existing customers and expand its service offering into other markets .

In a post-pandemic environment, business functions have fundamentally changed. Tools, best-practices and technologies that enable virtual work models are in high demand and Intellinetics is focused on playing a key role. To win, businesses must be laser-focused on their customers, innovation, and business performance and often outsource critical non-strategic cost-centers to reduce costs, increase agility, and accelerate growth. Intellinetics’ BPO solutions enable customers to make this transition tailored to their unique goals and requirements.

“Our BPO services are a natural strategic expansion for our business,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “For us, BPO is a vertically integrated model that delivers results and peace of mind for our customers – one partner who does it all. Intellinetics offers electronic content management, document conversion and cloud migration solutions for government, K-12, law enforcement, healthcare and commercial customers. Our digital mailroom service can be as straightforward as scanning your physical mail and forwarding it to your team in an electronic format. However, we can take it to next level and incorporate traditional scanning with advanced capture through optical character recognition (OCR), machine learning (ML), and API data integration to capture important information from your documents and route it to other business processes.”