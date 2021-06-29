checkAd

Odyssey Group International Reports Achieving Drug Safety Standards for Clinical Trials of its Drug for Treating Concussion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

IRVINE, CA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products today announced the successful completion of their final system safety studies and cellular safety assays for entering clinical trials to treat concussion. The Company’s drug, PRV-002, will now receive a final safety review by the Clinical Trial Ethics Committee. 


“Safety is of the utmost importance when performing a clinical trial with a novel drug compound. We are comfortable and excited to move forward into the clinic now that we have demonstrated how safe PRV-002 is across the board,” commented Jacob VanLandingham, Executive VP of Drug Development of Odyssey Group International.

The cardiac receptor, hERG, which maintains electrical homeostasis was assayed with PRV-002. Findings showed no significant cardiac liability at proposed concussion treatment concentrations. Further there was no appreciable mutagenesis or cancer-like activity when evaluating PRV-002 using the Ames Test at clinically defined treatment concentrations. Additionally, respiratory toxicology testing was done in rodents with results showing no effect of PRV-002 on Respiratory Rate, Tidal Volume or Minute Volume.

In a separate test of the nasal applicator device, established quality control protocols proved effective with no bacterial or viral contamination.

“Combined, these safety findings are very favorable for PRV-002 as a clinical trial drug candidate” commented Michael Redmond, CEO. The Odyssey Group International concussion drug development program can now receive its final safety review by the Ethics Committee to move forward into human trials.


About Odyssey Group International, Inc.
Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

About PRV-002

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to close on the agreement in a timely manner, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions. 

CONTACT: Media and Investors Contacts:
CG CAPITAL
Rich Cockrell
877.889.1972
investorrelations@cg.capital




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Odyssey Group International Reports Achieving Drug Safety Standards for Clinical Trials of its Drug for Treating Concussion IRVINE, CA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus