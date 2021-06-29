checkAd

Sigma Labs Receives ASME Best-in-Class Innovation Award

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 14:31  |  41   |   |   

AM Quality Assurance Company Recognized for Additive Manufacturing Measurement and AnalysisSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial …

AM Quality Assurance Company Recognized for Additive Manufacturing Measurement and Analysis

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, was recognized at the June 17 American Society of Mechanical Engineers' AM Tech Forum, as the winner of the Best-in-Class Innovation Award for Additive Manufacturing Measurement and Analysis.

Approximately 40 demonstration videos covering five technology categories were submitted to the judging panel. Sigma Labs' entry showcased the latest release of the PrintRite3D monitoring solution including features that make it easier to find anomalies in process data, as well as production fleet optionality with machine-to-machine qualifications, and multi-laser system support. A list of all award winners can be viewed at: https://event.asme.org/AMtechforum/AMnews/First-AM-Innovation-Awards.

Foto: Accesswire

According to Lauralyn McDaniel, ASME's Industry Events Manager, "Winners were chosen based on multiple criteria including impact on speed, cost, and quality; range of potential use across applications and industries; level of innovation-from an improvement to a game changer; and how likely they would purchase. By combining scores of a diverse judging panel of AM industry experts in medical devices, aerospace, automotive, energy, consumer goods and other sectors, with ratings from the audience, winners were announced in five categories:

  • Machines & Processes
  • Materials
  • Software
  • Measurement & Analysis
  • Startup

Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, stated, "Our entire company is thrilled to have won the best-in-class innovation award for measurement and analysis. It is gratifying to be recognized for the work we are doing - along with our partners and standards organizations - to improve quality and accelerate the growth and prosperity of the additive manufacturing industry. Most importantly, this achievement was a total team effort."

About Sigma Labs
Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Sigma Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sigma Labs Receives ASME Best-in-Class Innovation Award AM Quality Assurance Company Recognized for Additive Manufacturing Measurement and AnalysisSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Netcoins.ca Applauds El Salvadorian Plan to Integrate Digital Currency into Economy, Disputes World ...
Tonogold Resources - Corporate Update
GlobeX Data's Sekur Latin American Launch Featured in Stockhouse Article
ePlay Announces Completion of Holo3D Acquisition, Apple Approval of Klocked, and Release of Klocked ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.06.21
Sigma Labs Added to the Russell Microcap Index
02.06.21
Sigma Labs to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on June 10, 2021