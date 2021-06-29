checkAd

Sixt Leasing SE: Annual General Meeting resolves to rename the Group 'Allane SE'

Sixt Leasing SE: Annual General Meeting resolves to rename the Group 'Allane SE'

Sixt Leasing SE: Annual General Meeting resolves to rename the Group "Allane SE"

Pullach, 29 June 2021 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as a specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, successfully held its virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 in Pullach today. Approximately 96 per cent of the share capital was represented altogether. The shareholders adopted all the proposals from the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board by a large majority. The items on the agenda included, in particular, the change of name of Sixt Leasing SE to "Allane SE" and the appropriation of distributable profits.

Change of name to "Allane SE"
The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal to change the name of Sixt Leasing SE to "Allane SE". The change of name is a first step on the way to an independent brand identity. In the coming years, the company will initially continue to operate under the previous brand names "Sixt Leasing", "Sixt Neuwagen" and "Sixt Mobility Consulting".

Dividend for the 2020 financial year
The Annual General Meeting also approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.02 per share for the 2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 0.90). The resolved dividend thus takes into account the constraints and challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and corresponds to a pay-out ratio of just under 20 per cent of the consolidated profit in the 2020 financial year. The previously communicated target range of 30 to 60 per cent remains valid regardless of the pay-out ratio for the last financial year.

Future growth prospects
In his last speech as the Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE, Michael Ruhl explained to the Annual General Meeting the future prospects of the company under the new company name "Allane SE" and the future umbrella brand "Allane Mobility Group". Accordingly, the proven business model of Sixt Leasing SE is to be continued. The strategic focus will continue to be on the digitalisation and internationalisation of the business model. In addition, the CEO addressed the impact of the current COVID-19 situation on Sixt Leasing's business development and confirmed the forecast for the 2021 financial year. He wished his successor Donglim Shin, who will take over as CEO on 1 July 2021, good luck.

