Cheniere Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) today published its 2020 Corporate Responsibility (CR) report, titled Built for the Challenge. The report details Cheniere’s strategy and progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and highlights the company’s resiliency, responsible actions and response during a period overshadowed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The report also spotlights Cheniere’s recent efforts on integrating climate considerations into its business strategy and taking a leadership position on increased environmental transparency, including conducting a climate scenario analysis aligned with TCFD recommendations, and announcing the company’s plan to provide LNG customers with Cargo Emissions Tags.

“For Cheniere, 2020 will be remembered as a year when our business and people were tested like no other and proved that we really are Built for the Challenge,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Whether it was keeping our workplace safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple hurricanes, addressing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or taking action on integrating climate into our platform, 2020 was a year of remarkable progress and triumph in the face of significant challenges.”

Built for the Challenge is online at cheniere.com/IMPACT

The report aligns with recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and other leading reporting standards. It documents Cheniere’s progress across six focus areas – Climate, Environment, Team, Health and Safety, Community and Governance. It also includes three global issue features on the energy transition; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Cheniere’s COVID-19 response. Highlights from the report include:

  • Zero employee recordable injuries and zero known COVID-19 workplace transmissions during 2020.
  • $3.6 million in direct community funding, COVID-19 relief and regional recovery assistance related to Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
  • Over 33% reduction of scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity since startup of commercial LNG export operations in 2016.
  • Inclusion of an ESG metric for performance-based compensation determinations that accounts for 10% of the total annual incentive program scorecard value for 2021.

Built for the Challenge builds on Cheniere’s inaugural CR report published last year -- First and Forward – and the company’s overall efforts to continually benchmark and assess Cheniere’s actions on key ESG issues. For more information, please visit cheniere.com.

